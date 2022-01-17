Fortnite concept perfectly puts together a map for 300 player lobby in Chapter 3

Fortnite lobbies can have a maximum of 100 people in them. This provides an optimal amount for the size of the map and the game's length. However, what if there were three times that amount? What if Fortnite hosted 300 player PvP games? A player has come up with a concept to make that a possibility for Epic Games.

Fortnite player comes up with a concept that features maps of all chapters

The map created here contains parts of all three maps (Chapters 1, 2 and 3). There are tons of familiar POIs being brought back in this concept. Lonely Lodge from Chapter 1 finds itself on a map with The Yacht from Chapter 2 and The Joneses from Chapter 3.

This is not much more than a mashup between the three islands players have dropped on. Still, it allows plenty of space to explore, loot and battle other players. Taking it a step further, many in the comments began exploring ways to make this an even more practical idea.

The comments section presented two common ideas: three storm circles that would slowly merge or rifts and portals to the other side of the map.

The main issue with such a massive island is that if the circle lands around Lonely Lodge on the right side, players at Sweaty Sands or another POI on the left are in an impossible situation. They'll have to run for days on end.

The idea would take a bit of fine-tuning if Epic Games implemented this. It would also more than likely be a Limited Time Mode, if anything. Fortnite is constantly moving forward, and reintroducing the old islands would be a step backwards.

The concept brought back old POIs like Lonely Lodge (Image via Epic Games)

Regardless, it's an excellent concept and would make for an exciting match. The amount of time needed to play one of these matches would increase significantly, though.

Regular Battle Royale matches last around 20 minutes. Tripling the size and number of players would make each game about an hour. That would be difficult for Epic Games to pull off and for players to play continually.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar