Fortnite Console Champions Cup: Registration date, prize pool, and more details

The new Fortnite Console Champions Cup is right around the corner.

Fortnite has announced a brand new Console Champions Cup, which is a new competitive battle for console-only Fortnite players. The new cup will start May 14th and end on the 16th, and occur every season after that. The cash prize totals up to $250,000.

Fortnite Console Championship Cup Info

How to Participate

For anyone wanting to participate, they should know that the new cup is only for those who have an actual console. This means that players must have a PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One Series X/S, or the Nintendo Switch. Players should then be on a team of three and each member must reach the Champion League in Arena Mode, turn on 2-Step Verification, and reach level 30 in their overall Epic Account. Plus, players must be at least 13 years of age to enter.

Prize Pool

Though the overall cash pool is $250,000, this is divided across all participating countries. Europe will have a total of $112,350, NA (East) will have $58,050, while NA (West) and Brazil both have a total of $25,425. Asia and the Middle East have a total of $12,075, while finally, Oceania has $5,550.

Of course, those who come in first place will have the highest winnings. Players who also come in as low as 20th place will also win some money in Europe, NA East and West, and Brazil. However, cash prizes end in 10th place for Asia and the Middle East, while cash prizes end in 3rd to 5th places in Oceania.

Format

The tournament will be played in four different rounds, the first being an open round for those who are eligible to play. The second round consists of the next top 250, 500, or 1500 teams depending on the country of residence. The third follows with the top 150, 200, or 250 teams depending on the country of residence as well. The last and final round will only consist of the top 33 teams in all countries.