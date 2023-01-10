Fortnite content update v23.10 notes: Burst Assault Rifle and Shockwave Hammer unvaulted, Hurdling, bug fixes, and more

Epic Games released an update for Fortnite on Tuesday, January 10, adding some new content with it. It also brought several big changes to the popular video game.

While the primary purpose was to fix all the bugs that had been bothering the community, the developer has decided to make a few gameplay changes as well. Thanks to the update, players can now use the Shockwave Hammer once again.

This article will reveal everything that was changed with the new Fortnite content update. We'll take a look at the biggest changes as well as the major patch that will be released next week.

Fortnite content update brings a fan-favorite weapon back

The new update has brought the Shockwave Hammer back (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has brought the Burst Assault Rifle back with the latest Fortnite content update. This fan-favorite weapon is amazing and has served players well in multiple chapters, which is why its unvaulting is great news.

The rifle comes in multiple rarities and can be found in many loot sources. Considering that it's just a regular gun, the Burst Assault Rifle can be found in floor loot and in chests. Lucky players will also be able to get it from Supply Drops.

Fortnite has had several versions of the Burst Assault Rifle throughout its history. However, the latest update has unvaulted the two-burst FAMAS variant.

Besides the two-round burst rifle, Epic Games has also brought back the Shockwave Hammer. The iconic Chapter 4 item was briefly vaulted due to the numerous glitches that it had.

Players used the hammer to get infinite charges and even gain additional health. Before Epic fixed the issue with the weapon, the development team disabled it, preventing further glitch abuse.

Hurdling is back with the new Fortnite content update (Image via Epic Games)

Hurdling is a new movement mechanic that was released with Chapter 4 Season 1. Unfortunately, Epic Games vaulted it shortly after the season was released as it had a lot of bugs. The movement mechanic has been enabled with the new update and players can now use it.

Lastly, the latest update has also brought numerous bug fixes. The video game was nearly unplayable on older gaming systems, such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the patch should make it better.

Furthermore, the Reboot Rally ended on January 10, at 9 AM Eastern Time.

Next major update will come out on January 17

The next major update will be released very soon (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite update has added smaller changes to the video game, but Epic Games will add even more content very soon. The next major patch is expected to come out on Tuesday, January 17.

Considering that Epic postponed Creative 2.0 for January 2023, there is a good chance that it will be released with the v23.20 update. Additionally, the big patch will most likely add a Fortnite x Kid Laroi concert as well.

