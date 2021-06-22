Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenges: Full list of all quests and how to complete them

Fortnite leaks are arguably the biggest source of information about the game. Leaks give out more information than official statements from Fortnite or Epic Games do. Leaks often reveal upcoming season changes, live events, and characters coming to the world of Fortnite. Leaks recently confirmed Fortnite's summer event, the "Cosmic Summer," and how long it will last.

There might be a giant mothership in the sky but there's no time like the present to PARTY 🥳👽



Cosmic Summer has begun! Join us for:



-Returning LTMs and Creative Islands

-Creative Challenges and free rewards

-New and returning summer Outfitshttps://t.co/Lq3QzOHuBt pic.twitter.com/SBWku2ecIi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 22, 2021

Data miners have now uncovered a set of challenges that will accompany the two-week event. According to renowned data miner HYPEX, the event will have an extensive list of challenges and rewards for players.

Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenges

The first two sets of challenges shown in the tweet involve simply completing challenges. Once two challenges have been completed, players will get the Believer Beach loading screen. Once they hit six completed challenges, the icy pop wrap for weapons and vehicles will be awarded. Completing 12 will result in the Lil' Treat emote.

The first actual challenge requires Fortnite players to deal 100 damage to opponents in the Bios Zone Wars Trios game mode. This will award players the Brain Freeze Slurpberry. Ten headshots in the same mode is the next challenge, though there is no reward other than contributing to the overall completion goals.

Bios Zone Wars. Image via YouTube

Applying 500 shields or health in that same mode will award players the Firecracker Freefall contrail. This will likely take several matches to complete. 50 assists will result in Fortnite players earning the Cloud Coral Board.

Spending ten coins at the vending machine in the Pro 100 minigame (similar to the Bios Zone Wars), will award Fortnite players Brain Freeze Slimeberry. In Pro 100, dealing 1000 damage with a rocket launcher will award players Beach Blast music. 20 revivals will be rewarded with Cloudy Cat Board.

In Freaky Flights, another mingame, players are challenged to fly 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings. This will award them the Brain Freeze Orangeberry. Spending 50 coins at the vending machine in this minigame will give Fortnite players the Ka-Bang! wrap. 25 eliminations from an X-4 will result in Cloud Crew Board.

Freaky Flights. Image via Epic Games Store

Building 500 structures in The Pit will award players the Brain Freeze Whirlberry. Destroying the same amount will result in the Stellar Sipper emote. Eliminating players with 5 different weapons in a single match of The Pit will be rewarded with the Marshmallets pickaxe. 50 headshots will give players the Golden Wave Board.

Completing all these challenges will complete the entire set and give players all the rewards.

