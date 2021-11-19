Fortnite creative map gives players unlimited XP in Chapter 2 Season 8, here is how

Fortnite has had an XP issue this season. Many players consider Chapter 2 Season 8 to be one of the most difficult seasons to level up in. As a result, Fortnite was forced to buff the XP totals several times and even enabled supercharged XP for the rest of the season. Regardless, players had to look for every opportunity to get a significant amount of XP that they could find.

There were a few XP glitches that players found that gave them tons of XP, and Creative maps were another good way of making XP. Fortnite players have discovered a new map that grants unlimited XP. This is great for anyone still grinding for the Carnage skin or any of the extra rewards. Here's how to take advantage.

Many players have struggled to get to the final page in the battle pass (Image via Epic Games)

New Creative map in Fortnite grants infinite XP for Chapter 2 Season 8

This new map that players have found grants 500 XP per round, 1,000 XP per elimination, and a whopping 5,000 XP per win. With supercharged XP enabled, this can cause players' XP totals to skyrocket.

This player played one round. In it, he racked up six total kills and managed to win. This granted him 13,000 XP in just four minutes, which is by far the fastest way to level up in the game.

STW News @Fortnite_STW Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! Earnable Battlepass XP has officially been enabled in STW!! https://t.co/uDy80hcxZn

Many players have maxed out their battle pass, but for players still grinding through Chapter 2 Season 8, this is an excellent way to get XP quickly. This map even has all the current weapons, so regardless of XP, it's one of the best Creative maps out there.

𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗮𝘀  - 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘀 ✨ @LoniasFortnite ENG : Fortnite creative xp has been descreased to 12.000

TR : Fortnite Kreatif'te elde edilen xp 12.000'e düşürüldü. ENG : Fortnite creative xp has been descreased to 12.000TR : Fortnite Kreatif'te elde edilen xp 12.000'e düşürüldü.

The code for this map is: 3305-1551-7747 and it is called 3v3v3v3 Go Goated and has XP enabled. Players will engage in a trios game with four trios battling it out. Winners can receive a ton of XP, but either way, the rounds are quick and it'll add up to a lot of XP in a short amount of time.

