Fortnite Creative XP Glitch is giving AFK players unlimited XP points, here is how

Fortnite players are scrambling for any way to earn XP as Chapter 2 Season 8 nears an end. Chapter 3 is coming in the next couple of weeks, so players are trying to earn as much XP as they can, and that means using all kinds of methods to do so.

Creative maps quickly became one of the go-to methods to earn quick XP, though Epic Games was usually pretty quick to put a stop to a lot of those. Now, there's an XP glitch in Creative that awards almost infinite XP to players who aren't even doing anything. Here's how they're doing it.

Fortnite Creative map and XP glitch are giving players XP while AFK

In order to take advantage of this, players will need to enter Creative mode. The maps will need to be placed exactly in the location they are shown in the video for the glitch to work properly.

The island code for the specific Fortnite Creative map is 7882-5895-5239. It will be the one on the left and will be version 25, as shown in the video. For the map on the right, players need to enter the code 8375-6532-8490.

Fortnite players will need to enter the map on the left, start the game and find a car. Drive past the buildings to a place where there are two devices. The one on the left is for consoles, as the one on the right can make them crash.

Players can just enter the device and begin bouncing around endlessly. This will award tons of XP and players won't even need to do anything. They can bounce endlessly without touching the remote. The amount of XP earned will dip, but it won't stop.

The map is currently still up, though that may change in the future if Epic Games finds the glitch and patches it or removes the map entirely. However, Fortnite players can take advantage of it for now.

