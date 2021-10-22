Fortnite Cube Town: When will the Cube Queen come out of her bubble?

Fortnite players got their first look at the Cube Queen after she revealed herself following the Fortnitemares v18.21 update. The Cube Queen is currently stationed above the Convergence or Cube Town POI.

However, she is in a bubble and currently non-interactive. There are rumors that suggest the Cube Queen is a boss in Fortnite. Apparently, players will be able to engage with her, and upon defeating her, earn some valuable loot.

CubeTracker @CubeTracker What is the Cube Queen waiting for above The Convergence? Wrong answers only. #FortniteSeason8 What is the Cube Queen waiting for above The Convergence? Wrong answers only.#FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/7qJtUxhieb

The latest update brought forth a number of changes to the game. The center of the island is now a Cube Town POI and players can drop in to gather some special loot like Witch's Broom and other weapons.

The entire island is filled with Halloween themed items and Fortnitemares 2021 is officially live in the game.

What is up next with the Cube Queen in Fortnite Season 8

It has been made abundantly clear that the Kymera alien race that invaded the Fortnite island last season is related to the Cube Queen.

Furthermore, these mysterious creatures from other worlds do not seem to be friendly and want to take over the entire Fortnite island.

Popular Fortnite leaker, Hypex, has revealed that the Cube Queen will soon start spreading the Sideways corruption across the island in an attempt to take over it. The Cube Town POI will also turn into a Pyramid POI that was leaked way back during Season 7 of Fortnite.

This is when the Cube Queen is expected to react, as players and loopers might have to stop her from taking over the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

Another anonymous leaker confirmed these events and added that the Cubes will end up overpowering the island, causing a huge explosion in the middle. This is interesting as the center of the island is also supposed to house the Zero Point, something the Queen Cube might fancy.

It is unclear if the Zero Point itself will explode as that might mean the end of the looper reality as it exists now.

No event is supposed to take place but as this intel is from an anonymous source and unconfirmed, nothing is certain. Players will have to wait to find out what will happen to the Fortnite island at the end of Season 8.

Will Fortnite get a new map in Season 9? Will the Queen Cube succeed in her mission of overtaking the island? These questions remain to be answered.

