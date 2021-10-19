Fortnite Dark Jonesy Quest: Where to return the Spirit Vessel to Oracle and hear his Vision

Dark Jonesy is back with his second Fortnite questline, becoming the first NPC to get two this season. In order to get challenges this season, Fortnite players have to find and talk to NPCs before collecting and completing their challenges. Dark Jonesy has two questlines, so if players have completed the first they should be careful to accept the correct one. If not, they can get both at the same time.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New NPC Quests added in v18.21 New NPC Quests added in v18.21 https://t.co/RKE2CEopcl

The final stage in the questline is to return the spirit vessel to Oracle, which begs the question: where is the Oracle in Fortnite Season 8? Here's how to get the questline and how to complete that final stage.

Fortnite return the spirit vessel to Oracle quest guide

Dark Jonesy can be found wandering around in the damaged part of Steamy Stacks. When Fortnite players get close they will see the familiar chat icon pop up and can find his exact location at that moment. Steamy Stacks is found all the way in the northeast corner of the map, so landing there initially is recommended.

Scrolls can be found at different IO bases and players need to visit two to complete the first stage. The second can be done near Holly Hedges at the alien crash site. The cubes are in the new POI, the Convergence, which is in the center of the island. The corruption cluster challenge can be completed by landing just below the new Fortnite POI with a pickaxe.

The Convergence is a new POI and home to the Cube Queen. Image via Epic Games

It has been revealed that this mysterious Oracle is in fact, Dark Jonesy. He can be found at the same location where he was when players accessed his questline. Once players have interacted with the vessel, they will keep it and can then later make their way to Steamy Stacks to return it. Dark Jonesy will be awaiting the arrival of his long lost vessel.

𝒦𝒶𝓇𝒶♡ @itismekara #Fortnite Scrolls tell of the Spirit Vessel, a powerful artifact that can restore Dark Jonesy’s visions. Help Dark Jonesy in his The Oracle Speaks Questline to unlock the Cube Cruiser Glider, an unfolded Cube you can ride on!via epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… #Fortnite Scrolls tell of the Spirit Vessel, a powerful artifact that can restore Dark Jonesy’s visions. Help Dark Jonesy in his The Oracle Speaks Questline to unlock the Cube Cruiser Glider, an unfolded Cube you can ride on!via epicgames.com/fortnite/en-US… https://t.co/emQqfoczNK

Once players finish the first four stages, they'll have access to the the final stage of Dark Jonesy's quests. The full list of Fortnite challenges is:

Collect Scrolls at different IO bases

Use a Shadow Stone, then recover the Spirit Vessel

Touch a Cube

Destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments

Return the Spirit Vessel to the Oracle and hear his Vision

These quests are live now and players can hop into any battle royale queue to begin them.

