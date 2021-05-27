Fortnite Deadfire location: Where to find and spend Gold bars with Deadfire NPC

Ever since the Season 6 Week 11 Challenges were leaked, loopers have been trying to guess the of Fortnite's Deadfire location.

One challenge requires players to spend Gold bars with the Deadfire NPC and the completion of this challenge will reward players with 24000 XP.

This article reveals where to find the Deadfire NPC to complete the challenge.

Fortnite Deadfire location and how to spend Gold Bars

Season 6 of Fortnite ends on June 7th and loopers are rushing to earn XP in order to rank up and unlock rewards before the new season begins.

Loopers who possess the Battle Pass can go beyond tier 100 and unlock special Relic skins from tier completion rewards. One of the easiest ways to rank up is by completing the Weekly Challenges and earning massive amounts of XP.

The Season 6 Week 11 Challenges have gone live on May 27th and players have been busy finishing the relatively easy tasks early on. Getting to Fortnite's Deadfire location and spending Gold bars with this NPC is one of the easier tasks.

Players can visit the Sherrif's office near Lazy Lakes to find the Deadfire. Fortnite's Deadfire location is inside the office and players can interact with the NPC by walking up to it. Interacting with him will bring up the option to purchase the Marksman Six Shooter for 400 Gold Bars.

Purchasing the Marksman Six Shooter will complete the Week 11 Challenge and players will be rewarded with 24000 XP.

The new Exotic Marksman Six Shooter will probably be sold by Deadfire. DeadFire is found right above Lazy Lake, near the Waterfall.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YlxvTF9hhu — Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ (@VitthalG17) May 11, 2021

Spending Gold bars with Fortnite's Deadfire is part of the Epic Quests. There are six other challenges that players can complete to unlock around 168,000 XP.

Week 11 Epic Challenges:

Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP

Use three bandages – 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain – 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP

Some of the challenges like the Fortnite Deadfire location challenge are a bit tricky. However, the rest of the challenges are pretty simple and can be completed relatively quickly.

Aside from Epic Quests, the Fortnite Season 6 Week 11 Challenge also offers Legendary Quests to players. Completion of the Legendary Quests will reward players 133,000 XP