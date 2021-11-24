Fortnite December Crew Pack: How to get the Cube Assassin skin, back bling and more

Fortnite has made great use of their monthly subscription service. Tons of players take advantage of the Fortnite Crew, which is a monthly subscription that gives players an exclusive skin, V-Bucks, that season's battle pass and so much more. I

n the past, Loki, Vi, Cuddle Team Master and Green Arrow have been featured in the Crew. Now, Cube Assassin is joining them. Here's what players need to know.

Signing up for and unlocking the Fortnite December Crew Pack

Just recently, the Fortnite December Crew pack was decrypted, so Fortnite players have been able to get their first look at what's to come. Crew members will enjoy a skin, a back bling, a weapon wrap and a harvesting tool.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Decembers Crew Pack has been decrypted Decembers Crew Pack has been decrypted https://t.co/pCHtYInOzc

The Fortnite December Crew Pack will be Cube-themed, as much of Fortnite has been recently. The Cube Assassin skin, which has been named "U" (though that's more than likely an error), will be the headliner. However, players will also be able to get almost a full set of cosmetics alongside her. These include:

The Cubist back bling

Assassin's Mark weapon wrap

Cube Edge harvesting tool

Fortnite @FortniteGame



The Cube Assassin crosses realms and into the December Crew Pack on December 1st.



fn.gg/FortniteCrew Unknowable. Unstoppable 👑The Cube Assassin crosses realms and into the December Crew Pack on December 1st. Unknowable. Unstoppable 👑The Cube Assassin crosses realms and into the December Crew Pack on December 1st.fn.gg/FortniteCrew https://t.co/THpJcEJe0B

For fans of the cube aesthetic in Fortnite, this is a can't miss deal. Unfortunately, these items and the exclusive skin are only available to Fortnite crew subscribers, so other players will have no way of getting these rewards.

This back bling is also available with the Crew pack. Image via Epic Games

The Cube Assassin was popular in The Sideways during Chapter 2 Season 8 and now players can own that skin themselves. Here's what Epic Games had to say about the new skin on their official site:

"There’s a good chance you fought her countless times in Chapter 2 Season 8’s Sideways. Whether or not you finally defeated her, it’s almost time for you to get the last laugh. Battle as the Cube Assassin herself."

In order to subscribe, players can do so from the Fortnite app they regularly use. It can be found in the Item Shop or Battle Pass tab.

