Fortnite disables PRO 100 Map creator's Support-code after homophobic comments on Pride skins

Many pros and players have made an exodus from Fortnite to other competitive games out there, and almost always they have cited the naivete and toxicity of the community as an additional reason.

The Fortnite community consists majorly of players of an impressionable age who rarely know what is right. However, if the adults of the community start showing similar toxic traits, they will be setting bad examples for the younglings.

Recently, a Fortnite PRO 100 Map creator named AwA had his Support-code disabled by Fortnite due to his homophobic comments regarding Pride-themed skins. However, as it turns out, players were not really happy with his PRO 100 map anyway.

Reasons to not play Pro 100



1. It sucks

2. It's in the game every 15 minutes

3. Fortnite doesn't realize we hate it

4. The map creator is homophobic

5. That's enough reasons.



Dont play Pro 100. pic.twitter.com/SrubpY5LL2 — Drifted (@xDrifted) July 20, 2021

Fortnite removes Map creator's support codes following homophobic comments

For a long time, the term "gamers" was used to signify a group of oblivious people who are generally intolerant and mostly toxic. Such was the outlook towards the gaming community. Over the years, the perception has changed to the point where the gaming and streaming industry has achieved huge success and popularity.

However, creators like AwA seem to be tainting that perception further with their comments and actions. It's good to know that Epic Games has stood beside the identity of the community and defended it by disabling his Support code.

AwA commented "Oh no" on a picture of the new Pride themed skins that were added in the Fortnite 17.20 update. Furthermore, he said that he believes LGBTQ+ phenomenon to be "against nature".

The community has largely shown support on Drifted's tweet and almost everyone wished for his map to be removed. However, Epic's solution came close.

6. Now you can’t even play it anymore because he said homophobic things and got his creator code removed lmao — Donut (@Donut_Man752) July 20, 2021

Furthermore, AwA seems to have disabled his Twitter account at the moment.

It might be quite possible that Epic Games took this quick action to preserve its popularity and that it was merely a business move. However, it at least took a major step and quite quickly at that. All this further strengthens the notion that Fortnite the brand will surely outlive Fortnite the game.

