Fortnite Doomsday Prepper Guide: Where to collect Doomsday Preppers at Steamy Stacks and Hyrdo 16

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has reached week 4, and the weekly challenges are out. However, these challenges also tie up the current narrative arc. It is best to complete all the challenges if Fortnite players want to unpack the mystery behind the aliens and the events to come.

Week 4 has five different Legendary challenges. Players need to go hunting for clues on the Farm and also visit Farmer Steel's favorite places. Other legendary quests include putting up multiple missing person posters and foraging for food. All tasks require multiple submissions, except for one: finding a single Doomsday Prepper Guide.

However, the task is not easy if players do not know where to find them. This article will discuss two locations where the Doomsday Prepper Guide can be found in Fortnite.

Doomsday Prepper Guide locations in Fortnite

Location 1: Steamy Stacks

Building '3' in Steamy Stacks houses the Guide/ Image via Youtube @ Ian-No1-M

There are two nuclear plant air outlets, where the players can launch themselves high into the air and then land on the building marked '3'. Unfortunately, there are only a few buildings in this location, and therefore it should be too difficult to find them.

Look below the stairs to find the Guide/ Image via YouTube @ Ian-No1-M

Once they are inside the building, find the stairs, and on the ground floor, below the stairs, locate the Doomsday Preppers Guide. Interact with it to complete the quest and earn XP.

Location 2: Hydro 16

Hydro 16 is a building beside Lazy Lake. It is located in the southern part of the map, at the bottom of the dam. Once Hydro 16 has been located, enter the building from the ground. There are lots of spaces to explore inside, which might make it a bit confusing. Fortnite players need to head towards the northeast corner of the building.

There is a small room with a computer and a cabinet inside. Players will find the Doomsday Preppers Guide on the floor beside the cabinet. Interact to complete the quest.

A lot is going on in Fortnite island, and it seems that the war between the IO and the aliens is unavoidable now. While the Doomsday Preppers Guide ties up the story, Farmer Steel's absence raises the most eyebrows.

