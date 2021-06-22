Fortnite downtime today (June 22nd): When will the servers be back up after the 17.10 update

Epic Games will roll out the first update following the release of Fortnite Season 7. The v17.10 update will be released soon. Also, gamers have been wondering about the Fortnite downtime today.

It is anticipated that the developers will make considerable changes in terms of gameplay and adjust some settings. Players can expect improvised gameplay and minimal glitches after the Fortnite downtime for v17.10 is over.

The publishers have already started working on rolling out the update, and gamers are wondering when the Fortnite servers will be back up following the update. This article will reveal the details of the downtime and the probable time of when the servers will be back up.

Fortnite downtime today: Season 7 will improve following v17.10 update

The v17.10 update will be released within a few hours. Earlier, the developers rolled out an Alien-themed season following the v17.00 update. And the season brought forth several new aspects to the game. However, players complained of some minor glitches and sloppy gameplay.

It was expected that Epic would be releasing the first major update within a few weeks of the release of Fortnite Season 7. And it was recently revealed that the v17.10 update would be rolled out on June 22nd.

Gamers have been wondering when the Fortnite downtime is today and when the server would be back. Fortnite v17.10 update's downtime will begin at exactly 3:30 AM ET (7:30 UTC).

The #Fortnite v17.10 Update has been announced for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22nd. Downtime is scheduled to begin at 3:30am ET/7:30 UTC/8:30 BST.



Stay tuned for the latest news! pic.twitter.com/LgLqMeiwbS — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 21, 2021

The v17.00 update rolled out an entire new season for Fortnite. Therefore, gamers experienced a longer downtime. The patch size was also a bit on the larger side.

However, the v17.10 update will roll out changes to the game. Hence, loopers can expect a downtime of approximately two hours. The patch size will also not be enormous and will be downloaded easily.

As mentioned above, Fortnite downtime for v17.10 is expected to begin at 3:30 AM ET. Therefore, it is expected that Fortnite will go offline approximately 30 minutes before the downtime begins. Matchmaking will be disabled in Fortnite, and players won't have access to the game during that time.

The v17.10 update will roll out significant changes to the game. However, fans are more interested in the Cosmic Summer Event, which will take place in Believer Beach.

🎉 YOU'RE INVITED 🎉



Save the Date!



Event: Cosmic Summer Celebration

When: June 22 at 9AM ET

Where: Believer Beach



Please reply YES or NO to this invitation.

👽🛸🥳 pic.twitter.com/DQLDMFDMtf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 19, 2021

The Cosmic summer celebrations will begin at 9 AM ET. It is anticipated that the v17.10 update will implement several changes to the Believer Beach POI. Players are advised to head towards the location once Fortnite downtime is over following the v17.10 update.

