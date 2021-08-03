Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd): When will the servers be back up?

Fortnite Season 7 has turned out to be quite the surprise. Loopers have been receiving back to back updates every week since July 20th, and this week is no exception as the Fortnite 17.30 update is due to roll out soon.
Much like the Fortnite 17.21 update, this update is expected to be small in size, with just the essential files being added to the game related to the event and map changes. Here are the details for the Fortnite downtime.
Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd): The Mothership is about to begin landscaping
Based on the official statement, the Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd) is set to begin at 01:30 AM ET or 05:30 UTC. As usual, the downtime should last anywhere between thirty minutes and an hour depending on the amount of content being added in.
Matchmaking servers will be taken offline prior to downtime and will be back up again once the update is complete. Once the downtime is done and the Fortnite 17.30 update is complete, players can expect to see a few map changes alongside event details and a new weapon being added to the game.
It's still uncertain if the map changes are being made today, or if the files are merely being added in to prepare for the event. However, leakers unanimously agree that they will indeed be added today if nothing else, given that the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour is due in a few days.
In addition to the event files and map changes, the Grabi-Tron or Gravity weapon will also be added to the game based on official information from Epic Games themselves. Players will be able to use the gun to lift and throw objects at enemy players.
Aside from the above-mentioned additions to the game, new cosmetics related to the event such as Ariana Grande and Skull Tooper skins will be added to the game as well following the update.
Aside from the downtime and updates, the Mothership is currently powering up over Slurpy Swamp and the entire POI may change prior to the update. However, it is more than likely that the changes will only occur post update as there is hardly any time left for the downtime to begin.
