Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd): When will the servers be back up?

Fortnite Season 7 has turned out to be quite the surprise. Loopers have been receiving back to back updates every week since July 20th, and this week is no exception as the Fortnite 17.30 update is due to roll out soon.

Much like the Fortnite 17.21 update, this update is expected to be small in size, with just the essential files being added to the game related to the event and map changes. Here are the details for the Fortnite downtime.

Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd): The Mothership is about to begin landscaping

Based on the official statement, the Fortnite downtime today (August 3rd) is set to begin at 01:30 AM ET or 05:30 UTC. As usual, the downtime should last anywhere between thirty minutes and an hour depending on the amount of content being added in.

Get ready to grab the new update we’re pushing.



Fortnite v17.30 is scheduled to release on August 3. In preparation for the update, services will be disabled starting at approx. 01:30 AM ET (05:30 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ZDJ07u6jTa — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 2, 2021

Matchmaking servers will be taken offline prior to downtime and will be back up again once the update is complete. Once the downtime is done and the Fortnite 17.30 update is complete, players can expect to see a few map changes alongside event details and a new weapon being added to the game.

17.30 DROPS TONIGHT AT 2 AM ET / 6AM UTC 🔥



We will get the GRABI-TRON weapon + The abduction files/effects & more.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 2, 2021

It's still uncertain if the map changes are being made today, or if the files are merely being added in to prepare for the event. However, leakers unanimously agree that they will indeed be added today if nothing else, given that the Fortnite Ariana Grande Rift Tour is due in a few days.

In addition to the event files and map changes, the Grabi-Tron or Gravity weapon will also be added to the game based on official information from Epic Games themselves. Players will be able to use the gun to lift and throw objects at enemy players.

Hot Saucers’ own Mari here to give you the latest invasion comms!



A “UFO in your hands”? The latest Alien gear has IO Guards scrambling to nail down every wall, car, rock, and even shrub. #HotSaucersLeaks — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 2, 2021

Aside from the above-mentioned additions to the game, new cosmetics related to the event such as Ariana Grande and Skull Tooper skins will be added to the game as well following the update.

The skin next to Skull Bomber (I'll just call her that now) is probably Party Trooper!



If that's the case, we will most likely get a new Party Trooper style in the event! pic.twitter.com/KsUAqRTyBw — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 2, 2021

Aside from the downtime and updates, the Mothership is currently powering up over Slurpy Swamp and the entire POI may change prior to the update. However, it is more than likely that the changes will only occur post update as there is hardly any time left for the downtime to begin.

The open door on the Mothership is now beginning to glow with blue energy around the edges of it. Also, a blue circle is in the centre which might slowly increase inside until it reaches the rim as a timer where it will be finished warming up!



(Thanks to @MPZ444 for telling me!) pic.twitter.com/fTWQWVFSnC — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 3, 2021

