Fortnite DreamHack Open 2021 (Day 2): Where to register, tournament schedule, rewards, and other details

The Fortnite DreamHack Open has recently returned after a month and is currently available for North American (East) and European players. The open-to-all tournament kicked off on May 5, offering a $200,000 grand prize. Day 2 starts with the NA-East going into the semi-finals while Europe gets the second leg of qualification in the evening.

The tournament is in duos format. Loopers can only take part in a team of two. Although other regions are currently missing out on this action, gamers can expect Epic Games to conduct similar tournaments elsewhere.

Fortnite DreamHack: Registration and schedule

The Fortnite DreamHack tournament starts with 500 teams in each region. The top 50 compete for the pole spot in each region. Players can log into their Fortnite accounts and head to the “compete” tab. The DreamHack Open card will confirm the player's registration.

Since the DreamHack tournament is being conducted in different regions, there are two separate schedules for Europe and North America (East).

Europe

Heat #1: Wednesday, May 5 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST

Heat #2: Thursday, May 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST

Semifinals: Wednesday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CEST

Final: Thursday, May 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. CEST

United States (East)

Heat #1: Wednesday, May 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST

Semifinals: Thursday, May 6 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST

Final: Wednesday, May 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST

DreamHack Open featuring Fortnite is BACK THIS MAY! 🤩



📆 May 5

🔹 NA East Heat 1

🔸 EU Heat 1



📆 May 6

🔹 NA Semis

🔸 EU Heat 2



📆 May 19

🔹 NA FINALS

🔸 EU Semis



📆 May 20

🔸 EU FINALS



ℹ️ https://t.co/s3eiPQmIdg pic.twitter.com/FXM4FXs2b0 — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) April 30, 2021

The semi-final of the NA East region will take place later this evening. The European circuit will have their second leg of the preliminary round today.

In terms of prize money, the Fortnite DreamHack tournament has a lot to offer. Winners will walk away with $200,000, while organizers have confirmed more than $900,000 is up for grabs.

After the first day of the European qualifiers, DreamHack took to Twitter to reveal the DreamHack Fortnite leaderboard. Wave Vadeal and BL Noahreyli topped the leaderboard with 708 points and three victories.

The Fortnite DreamHack tournament is offering multi-language coverage this season. There will be live updates and professional commentary to make the event even more special. The entire tournament can be streamed in English, French, German, and Spanish.

Welcome back! We're ready to take 2021 to another level with more than $900,000 up for grabs!



Fortnite Cash Cup Extra Presented by DreamHack ✅

DreamHack Open Presented by Fortnite ✅



ℹ️ https://t.co/etfohGZz5k pic.twitter.com/ybVaZjCKXj — DreamHack Fortnite (@DreamHackFN) April 26, 2021

The Fortnite DreamHack tournament will be competitive as everyone will give their best to gain a spot in the final 50. Fans will get some solid action from this tournament. Loopers who wish to enter themselves into these kinds of tournaments should monitor ongoing events.