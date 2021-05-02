Fortnite DreamHack Tournament: Dates, registration, prize pool and more details

The Fortnite DreamHack Tournament is currently only days away.

After being announced a few weeks ago, the Fortnite DreamHack Tournament is finally starting on May 5th, with prizes worth upwards of $200,000. The tournament is open to everyone eligible and will be in a duos format. The tournament will be set in two regions - Europe and North America.

There are several different dates for each region, and more information for anyone else who wants to participate in the new Fortnite DreamHack tournament can be found here.

Fortnite DreamHack Tournament Details

Dates

As briefly mentioned, there are two different regions for this upcoming cup, Europe and North America. Each region has its own tournament dates, which go as follows:

Europe

Heat #1 starts on May 5th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST. Then, Heat #2 starts on May 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CEST. The Semifinals follow after and will run from May 19th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. CEST. Lastly, the Finals conclude the tournament on May 20th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. CEST

North America

Heat #1 starts on May 5th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m PDT). The Semifinals then follows and start on May 6th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. PDT). The North America Finals will then run on May 19th from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. EST (4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PDT).

Eligibility & Sign Up

Players who would like to participate in the event must be at least 13 years of age or greater, depending on where they reside. Any minor that wants to participate would have to get permission from a parent or legal guardian. Otherwise, when it comes to signing up for the tournament, there is no official way to do so; it is just done in the game.

Prizes

The Fortnite tournament offers major cash prizes for those who finish in the top 5 spots. In Europe, the 1st place winner receives a total of $23,000, while in North America, the 1st place winner receives $13,500. Ultimately, players can win a cash prize even if they land in 50th place. However, as would be expected, the amount of cash awarded dwindles to $400 or $500 depending on the country of residence.