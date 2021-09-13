Fortnite: Every crash site location in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 came to a climactic ending with the Mothership getting blown up to smithereens. After it crashed on the island, multiple cubes started to populate the map.

Season 8 of Fortnite has been named "Cubed", and players will soon find out the role of these small and large cubes in the story for the brand new season.

With cubes crashlanding on the island, multiple new POIs have been spotted. Popular data miners have gotten hold of a new Fortnite map that seems to have six different locations that do not have the same geography.

This might be because of the cubes that crashlanded after "Operation Sky Fire" that saw an end to Chapter 2 Season 7.

All six crash site POIs in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite players will definitely be disappointed that they are not getting a completely different map this season.

After Operation Sky Fire ended and the Cubes crashlanded on the island, the community was expecting a new map in its entirety as the old one seemed heavily damaged by the falling cubes and debris from the Mothership.

However, that is not the case, and there are six different crash sites on the map, as data miners have unearthed from the game files.

All Crash Site POI names:



- Smashed Stronghold

- Shattered Saucer

- Wasted Woods

- Destroyed Dish

- Levelled Lake

- Friendly Forest (Blue Kevin) — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) September 13, 2021

Below are all six new POIs that players can check out once the servers go up:

Smashed Stronghold

Shattered Saucer

Wasted Woods

Destroyed Dish

Levelled Lake

Friendly Forest

Loopers can expect a drastic change in the terrain and geography of these locations. Most are wholly destroyed, and craters might be formed due to the impact of the debris falling from the sky.

However, these locations will also house the portals for the Sideways dimension. Gamers who wish to travel to the alternate realm and loot sci-fi weapons can do so from the Sideways Anomalies.

There are also Cube monsters waiting for those to drop in, and these unworldly creatures need to be eliminated if players want to be safe in the alternate dimension.

Also Read

Users can drop into the new season of Fortnite to explore all these new features and more in the brand new Season 8.

Edited by Ravi Iyer