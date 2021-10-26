Fortnite fan-favorite weapon finally returns in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite v18.30 update is out and a ton of new items have been added to the game. Old weapons like the Grappler are back with an "icy" twist and players can now use the Icy Grappler in Fortnite. Epic Games has also unvaulted the Combat Pistol in the game.

The mechs are back and players will have to fund the Salvaged B.R.U.T.E. on donation boards across the maps. The mechs are extremely controversial items and it remains to be seen how they are going to affect the gameplay in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

It remains to be seen whether the Icy Grappler can do the job of the Season 2 grappler differently or if it is the same item with a revamped look.

Grappler returns to Fortnite with a new look in Chapter 2 Season 8

Popular Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey has posted on Twitter about the new Icy Grappler that is reminiscent of the Grappler which players were accustomed to in Chapter 2 Season 8.

The in-game description of the new grappler says "Stick, move and SLIDE", which is interesting as it suggests a new slide movement mechanic not seen before in Fortnite.

Furthermore, the old Grappler had 10 charges and would be discarded once the charges were over. The new stats say the magazine size of the grappler is one and this is very different from what players are accustomed to. If the Icy Grappler becomes a single-use weapon, it might pose a problem. With a single charge, there's not much use of the device.

The grappler allows players to pull themselves towards objects but the resulting fall damage still applies to the player. It is used to help players get out of sticky situations in a fight and reposition fast. The device was considered overpowered in Season 2 as players could change positions within seconds, making it difficult for the enemy to track the player and engage in a fair fight.

With the mechs and grapplers returning, some long-time players are sure to feel nostalgic the next time they jump on to Fortnite Island.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee