Fortnite is finally bringing back a fan-favorite LTM

Epic has finally released the v17.20 update for Fortnite Season 7 and gamers are having a great time exploring the island.

The v17.20 update offered a few minor changes in terms of gameplay and enhanced user experience. Aside from adding new aspects to the game, Epic also added a bunch of LTMs to the island.

While Fortnite is well known for its BR mode, gamers do take an avid interest in LTMs as they provide a break away from the usual BR mode.

The introduction of several LTMs, following the v17.20 update, stoked the interest of gamers. Several loopers even demanded that some of the popular LTMs return to Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7: Popular LTM to return in the game

The popularity of LTMs over the years has compelled Epic to develop several tournaments for loopers. Gamers enjoy enrolling themselves in these tournaments and trying their luck to emerge as the winners.

Over the years, Epic has developed several LTMs. While some of them have been absolute hits among loopers, others have a disastrous record.

Several LTMs, however, have stood the test of time to remain the favorites of gamers. One such LTM is the 50v50. The 50v50 LTM was the first one to be introduced to Fortnite. It is one of the most popular LTMs ever and gamers often seek the opportunity to play it whenever it is available.

The 50v50 LTM was absent from the game for a long time. However, it was recently reported that Epic will bring the 50v50 LTM back to Fortnite for the tournaments.

Upcoming LTMs for the LTMs Tournament (50v50 RETURNS):



July 17 - Floor is Lava (Duos)

July 24 - Pickaxe Frenzy (Trios)

July 31 - One Shot (Solo)

August 14 - Super Knockback (Solo)

August 21 - Zone Wars (Solo)

August 28 - Joyride

September 4 - 50v50 (Squads) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

The coveted event is scheduled for September 4th, 2021. The event is more than a month away from taking place and therefore gamers need to wait patiently for some time before entering the popular LTM.

The schedule for the LTM tournaments are:

July 17 - Floor is Lava (Duos)

July 24 - Pickaxe Frenzy (Trios)

July 31 - One Shot (Solo)

August 14 - Super Knockback (Solo)

August 21 - Zone Wars (Solo)

August 28 - Joyride

September 4 - 50v50 (Squads)

Epic is providing several other LTMs that gamers can play and enjoy before the 50v50 drops in September.

Edited by Siddharth Satish