Fortnite FNCS contender 100T MrSavage & team gets banned during $1.2 million tournament 

Many pros and players have blamed the Fortnite community before making an exodus to other esports titles. Some have described the community as toxic, while others have claimed it to be rather childish. Many, however, have also blamed the state of competitive gameplay in Fortnite.

Recently, a Fortnite pro from the house of 100 Thieves, MrSavage, was issued a ban from the Fortnite Championship Series for seemingly inexplicable reasons. The same thing apparently happened to Sebastian "Trippernn" Sommer Kjaer, a former Tricked eSports player.

MrSavage soon took to Twitter to talk about this, adding that he had spoken to Epic Games about it, who were ready to unban him immediately.

Just talked to epic they are reversing the ban but thats still so annoying i couldve got more points like what it that — 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) September 4, 2021

Understandably, most of his followers were more astonished by how quickly he was able to get into contact with Epic Games and managed to get his ban reversed.

How do you talk to epic that quick wtf — Oben (@ObenFN) September 4, 2021

how tf u get in contact that quick — sheepay (@fnsheepay) September 4, 2021

Well, given that he is a major Fortnite pro, it really is no surprise that he was able to pull it off. Nonetheless, it obviously affected his gameplay and his performance at the Fortnite Championship Series.

His team had already reached the top five when this disaster hit, which was unfortunate, since FNCS rewards teams based on placements and kills.

But the question remains: Why exactly was he banned?

As it turns out, the Fortnite pro was issued a ban because of a wave of reports

In the tweet, MrSavage had made it clear that he had not done anything wrong or had adopted any unfair means during the match, at least to his knowledge. As it turns out, the Fortnite pro was issued a ban because of a mass report against his roster orchestrated by a Russian streamer.

The reason we got banned was because a russian streamer told his stream to mass report us. Very funny pic.twitter.com/hVf0gOU25r — 100T MrSavage (@MrSavage) September 4, 2021

Apparently, a lot of other players were issued a ban for the same reason as well. Fortnite subsequently decided to nullify the results of two matches (including this one), and they will be replayed after tomorrow's Day 2 session. Necessary corrections will be made to the Leaderboard after the Fortnite Championship Series ends.

We are nulling the results of Game 4 & 5 in the EU FNCS Finals due to an error that removed several participating teams from the matches accidentally. These matches will be replayed at the end of tomorrow's Day 2 session. Leaderboards will be corrected after the event concludes. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) September 4, 2021

While this somewhat offers a second chance, it does not fix the fact that the efforts of many players went in vain, and for no fault of theirs.

