Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0: How to participate and earn the free Galaxy Girl skin

The Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0 is coming to the battle royale game on 29 August 2021.

There are a ton of new cosmetics for players to earn in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0. There is a spray, a wrap, a back bling and an awesome new skin that players can get their hands on.

There is a catch to the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0, however. Players can only participate if they are playing Fortnite on Fortnite-supported Android devices, like the previous Galaxy Cup.

How to participate in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0

As mentioned earlier, the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0 is only available to players on an Android device. Once you have that device, you will want to set up 2FA. That is two-factor authentication.

Set that up and you will be able to compete in the Solo competition with Arsenal LTM rules. Players all start with the same weapon, with another weapon granted after an elimination. The first player to go through all weapons wins.

How to earn the Galaxy Grappler skin

The Galaxy Grappler is the exclusive skin available to players in the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0. Players can compete in a maximum of 25 matches in the three-hour time frame to earn points toward rewards.

In order to be gifted the Galaxy Grappler skin and the Hands of the Galaxy back bling, each region has a set threshold to place. The following is the placement range needed for each region to earn those prizes:

Europe : Top 11,250

: Top 11,250 NA-East : Top 5,250

: Top 5,250 NA-West : Top 2,000

: Top 2,000 Brazil (Latin America) : Top 3,500

: Top 3,500 Asia : Top 1,250

: Top 1,250 Middle East : Top 1,000

: Top 1,000 Oceania: Top 750

The scoring for the Fortnite Galaxy Cup 2.0 is similar to events like those in the past. This is how you will know what your score is and from there, you can assume your placement before it is final.

Victory Royale : 7 Points

: 7 Points 2nd-16th : 1 Point

: 1 Point Each Elimination: 1 Point

In the event of a tie, tiebreakers will be determined via total points scored, total Victory Royales, average eliminations, average placement per match and total seconds survived across all matches in that order.

