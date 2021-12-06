Fortnite x Gear Of War: Release Date, Expected skins, Teasers and more

The Fortnite Chapter 3 trailer was leaked by Epic Games themselves on YouTube- now, the community knows what to expect from the game. With Chapter 3 Season 1: "Flipped" now live, players are desperately trying to piece it all together based on what they unearthed from the leaked trailer.

Gears of War skins were spotted in the trailer along with other Battle Pass skins. But unfortunately, with the new Battle Pass out, Fortnite players were unable to spot Marcus Fenix or Kait Diaz.

Nonetheless, the trailer has confirmed their presence, and therefore, sooner or later, Gears of War skins will be available in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 will have Gears of War characters as NPCs on the island

Leakers have dug into the files that were added to the v19.00 update, and there are files that show the presence of Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz, two important characters from the gaming titles.

Blue Streak @BlueStreak102 Gears of War in Fortnite Chapter 3. Gears of War in Fortnite Chapter 3. https://t.co/nEFvMRm43R

iFireMonkey has also posted that a series of quests related to the two characters have already been found in the game files. Thus, both Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz will be official NPCs in the new Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

Currently code-named 'Delta One', these challenges will soon be in Fortnite, along with the official release of the Gears of War outfits.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Gears of War Challenges Gears of War Challenges https://t.co/fvrF2cgJmT

The release date of the skins in Fortnite Chapter 3 has also been leaked, and players will get their hands on Marcus Fenix, Kait Diaz, and more characters from the series on the 15th anniversary of the title. There will also be some free rewards to celebrate this collaboration.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



The upcoming Gears of War challenges are to celebrate the franchises 15th Anniversary! The only reward I can currently find from the challenges is an encrypted Gears of War spray that @Luwwani pointed out to me.

Players will have to purchase the skins from the Item Shop. These outfits will be part of the Gaming Legends series, which is already loaded with the likes of Kratos and Lara Croft.

