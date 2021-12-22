Fortnite is giving away free codes for skin bundles, pickaxes, and more this WinterFest

Fortnite is using its #EpicPartner program to deliver free codes to players. While many will end up purchasing bundles, skins, and other items from the Winterfest Collection 2021, some might be lucky enough to get free Fortnite gifts.

Popular creators associated with the #EpicPartner program have been given codes. In turn, they have been tweeting out those codes, allowing whoever sees them first to reap the rewards.

Fortnite is giving away free codes to fans via creators

A promotional image showcasing the Fortnite Winterfest 2021 update (Image via Epic Games)

This is the ideal opportunity to nab some Fortnite goodies by scouring Twitter. Keep an eye on the timelines of creators partnered with the game. These creators include I Talk, bnwkr, Tabor Hill, and many others.

Many choose to tweet out the codes or place them in a graphic. Doing the latter prevents copy and pasting, meaning a bot can't scrape through #EpicPartner and steal them all.

It seems that a ton of these codes are being dished out. A few creators have received upwards of 14 codes for bundles like Minty Legends, Polar Legends, Frozen Legends, and Voidlander.

Tabor Hill @TaborTimeYT Fortnite sent me 14 codes ( #EpicPartner ) to give to my fans! I'm trying to determine the best way to do this. I've got 4 Voidlander Pack codes, 4 Polar Legends, 4 Frozen Legends and 2 Minty Legends. Any suggestions? I could do them all on Twitter, but that's not fair for YT. Fortnite sent me 14 codes (#EpicPartner) to give to my fans! I'm trying to determine the best way to do this. I've got 4 Voidlander Pack codes, 4 Polar Legends, 4 Frozen Legends and 2 Minty Legends. Any suggestions? I could do them all on Twitter, but that's not fair for YT.

It is a fantastic gesture by Epic Games and its Fortnite #EpicPartner program. The holidays are a time for giving and these Winterfest bundles and items are on a lot of players' wishlists.

If you want to try and redeem one of these codes, be sure to hawk #EpicPartner. You can type the hashtag into the search bar on Twitter to filter tweets associated with the program.

Swearin @SwearinRodgers Fortnite gave me some presents to give to y'all! For the next 14 days we'll be handing out one of these packs to one of y'all every single day. Let's do one live on stream right now! #EpicPartner Fortnite gave me some presents to give to y'all! For the next 14 days we'll be handing out one of these packs to one of y'all every single day. Let's do one live on stream right now! #EpicPartner https://t.co/HjueL2jvuV

Take it one step further by selecting the "Latest" option at the top. This will allow you to see the most recent tweets with the hashtag included. That is how you can stay up to date on any codes being dropped.

From there, you have to hope you are quick enough. Make sure you have Fortnite opened. Then put the code in as fast as possible before someone else can redeem it first.

