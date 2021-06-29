Fortnite Glitch is allowing players to break The Mothership's Vault

Epic has recently released the v17.10 update for Fortnite Season 7. The update has implemented several changes to the island, and recent leaks indicate gamers can break the Alien Mothership's vault.

Glitches are pretty common in Fortnite. Loopers use these glitches to access restricted portions of the map or to grind massive XP and rank up in the Battle Pass.

Loopers recently revealed that one glitch works in the Alien Mothership. Ever since the news was revealed, gamers have been curious to know more about it.

This article will reveal the details of the glitch in the Alien Mothership.

Fortnite Season 7: Break the Alien Mothership vault using this glitch

UFOs were introduced in Fortnite towards the end of Season 6 to ensure a smooth transition into the Alien themed season. Gamers were allegedly abducted and teleported to random parts of the island.

Fortnite Season 7 revealed a giant Alien Mothership hovering above the periphery of the island. The recent v17.10 update revealed that gamers can be abducted by special UFOs and taken to the Alien Mothership.

It was revealed that there are several old POIs inside the Mothership, and gamers can collect golden orbs to open the alien vaults. These vaults reward gamers with considerable loot.

Have you been abducted yet? Here's how to get abducted by the Alien Mothership and what to do once inside!https://t.co/pTbEd1KZtx — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) June 22, 2021

It was recently revealed that gamers can take the help of a glitch and break stuff in the vault.

To use the glitch, gamers need to change their character to the Wolverine skin and wait to be abducted by the special UFOs. After being abducted, gamers need to use the Wolverine emote in the Alien Mothership.

Gamers need to hold the shoot button for at least 10 seconds. After that, gamers will be teleported to the Alien Mothership vault. Once loopers are in the vault, they can break it and destroy stuff.

Gamers can try this glitch once or twice in the game. It is unlikely that the glitch will continue to exist for the entire length of Season 7. Gamers can expect Epic to roll out a fix in subsequent updates.

