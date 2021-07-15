Fortnite glitch is allowing players to switch between weapons without any delay

Glitches in Fortnite are nothing new to Loopers. OG gamers will confirm that the game has had glitches ever since it was first released back in 2017.

Fortnite has come a long way ever since then. The developers have rolled out several updates. Both gameplay and user experience have been enhanced from time to time. However, these glitches continue to be a part of the game even after many updates and hotfixes.

Some of these glitches are humorous and gamers can exploit them to have a bit of fun in between eliminating enemies. However, some other glitches are literally a hindrance and gamers understandably get frustrated encountering these in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: Gamers are able to switch weapons without a delay

Fortnite Season 7 has been having streaks of success for all the right reasons. The developers have been working steadily to keep the game interesting and have implemented several notable changes.

It was recently revealed, however, that gamers are facing a major glitch that appears in Fortnite Season 7. Fortunately, this glitch enhances the performance of gamers and players are already exploiting the glitch to switch weapons without any delay.

The animation of keeping one weapon and taking out the other one is completely scrapped off due to this glitch.

In order to exploit this glitch gamers need to enter any teleporting Porta Potty just one second before getting abducted by the UFOs. Gamers will be abducted while teleporting and this will trigger the glitch.

Once gamers have spawned back onto the island, they'll be able to switch between weapons without the animation. Gamers have claimed that this glitch is better than the old double pumping.

Exploiting this glitch removes the momentary delay gamers face while switching weapons. Therefore, it is quite pivotal as gamers will have the upper hand when ambushed by enemies on all sides during any Battle Royale match.

Gamers should take note that Epic works day and night to remove glitches from Fortnite. Therefore, it is anticipated that the developers will roll out a hotfix to amend this glitch soon.

Gold Bars disappearing just as Loki was added? Can't be a coincidence!



https://t.co/jySOFSVO8P — TheGamer (@thegamerwebsite) July 10, 2021

Gamers should open the game and try out the glitch soon, as Epic is likely to fix it in a future update.

Edited by Siddharth Satish