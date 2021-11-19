Fortnite Golf cart glitch is making players' character shake inappropriately 

Fortnite, like all games, experiences glitches from time to time. They range from harmless to harmful, but they typically aren't of the game-breaking variety. Most of them don't even give players a significant advantage in the game. And even when glitches do pop up, Fortnite has a dedicated team to get them fixed if necessary.

Occasionally, though, there are glitches that are more harmful, especially since much of Fortnite's audience is on the younger side. There haven't been very many of those, fortunately. The Calamity and Jubilation glitch comes to mind, primarily. Now, there's another glitch in the same vein that Fortnite would want to fix as soon as possible.

Fortnite glitch causes inappropriate movement, harkens back to Calamity glitch

The glitch in question doesn't appear to require a specific skin or an emote to complete. Rather, the newly returned golf carts are the source of the glitch this time around. Golf carts have been reintroduced to the game, but evidently not without any issues. It causes a rather inappropriate scene, especially for younger Fortnite players.

The player who discovered the glitch, Glitch King, does drink a shield, but it doesn't appear to be necessary for the glitch. Golf carts naturally move and shake as their engine does, and the players who are on the back seats will move along with it, causing the inappropriate scene.

The Calamity skin has become infamous for its inappropriate glitch (Image via Epic Games)

FortniteStatus has not posted any update, so it's unclear if Epic Games is aware of this glitch. It can reasonably be assumed that they'll address it once they are, though. The glitch may result in the removal of golf carts, but Epic Games is certain to do what they need to in order to fix this issue, and do it as soon as possible.

For now, golf carts remain in the game for players to use and unfortunately experience this glitch. Until Epic Games realizes and fixes it, that will remain the case for now.

Edited by R. Elahi