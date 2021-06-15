Fortnite: How to get the Dizzie Domain pack with 600 V-Bucks

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has added a new starter pack called the Dizzie Domain Pack to the item shop. Players will definitely want to try the new outfit, which comes in an orange, white and black color combination.

Along with other cosmetic items, the Dizzie Domain pack comes with free V-bucks in tow for Fortnite players. The deal might sound too good to be true to some players, especially those who do not like to spend too much money on Fortnite.

Considering Fortnite is a free-to-play title, all the amazing outfits and cosmetics come at a price that players can pay for in V-bucks. However, with the introduction of the Battle Star mechanism in Fortnite, players can unlock cosmetics by just grinding the game and completing quests.

This method is more difficult and will take up a lot of time. For players who will take up the grind, getting new skins might be worth it.

How to get Dizzie Domain pack in Fortnite

The new pack is available in the item shop starting today. Players can open the item shop and head straight down to the Limited Time section at the end to find the pack.

Open the pack to inspect the items it is offering.

This pack cannot be purchased with V-bucks. Players will need to use real time money to make this purchase. The Dizzie Domain Pack is priced at $3.99

Complete the digital purchase and equip the items.

The pack comes with three additional items. There is an Extra Round Back Bling, Rebel Slice Pickaxe, and 600 V-bucks, all included in this Starter pack.

The best part about this offer is it is certainly cheap, considering 600 V-bucks costs $4 if bought separately. At $3.99, players are getting a lot more, and Dizzie is definitely one of the better skins to play Fortnite with.

Since this is a limited time offer, players might want to rush if they are interested in acquiring this pack.

