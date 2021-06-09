Fortnite: How to get the new PlayStation Plus Celebration bundle for free in Season 7

Epic Games has recently released the v17.00 update, and Fortnite Season 7 went live on June 8th.

The new season has a lot of new additions that have pleased loopers. Those who play Fortnite on the PlayStation have even more reasons to celebrate as the publisher has introduced a new Celebration bundle for free.

This article will reveal the details of the new PlayStation Plus Celebration bundle for Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: New cosmetics up for grabs for PlayStation users

Epic often lends out free celebration packs to PS users, and often, these packs consist of exclusive cosmetics and other in-game items. The recent PlayStation Plus Celebration bundle is no exception.

To claim this free pack, gamers need to head to the PlayStation Store and type in "Fortnite." They are required to select the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack from the list of results.

The PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack consists of a skin and back bling exclusively free.

Gamers will need to click the "Download" button to claim the free pack in Fortnite. The cosmetic will reflect in the Fortnite account once it has been claimed.

The Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration bundle contains the "Fixer" outfit part of the Advanced Forces set. Along with this cosmetic, gamers will also get the "Reckoning" back bling, which contains a counter that counts and displays the number of enemies eliminated by the looper.

Fixer skin is the latest addition to the Advanced Forces set. There are five other cosmetics. The Synaptic Hatches Pickaxe is part of the coveted back bling, and loopers can interact with it.

Fortnite Season 5 had released an emoticon named the "Last Round." It resembles the recently released Fixer skin. Epic had teased the cosmetic long ago, but it evaded everyone's attention.

The PlayStation Plus Celebration bundle is exclusively available for PlayStation users. Loopers need to link their Fortnite accounts to their devices to be eligible for the reward.

It is not clear whether Epic will introduce these special packs for PC gamers or not. They are advised to keep an eye on the official website for any announcement from the developers.

