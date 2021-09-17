Fortnite installs Mounted Turret in Season 8 after players donate over 2.4 billion gold bars

Fortnite tried out a new in-game mechanic this season. The Mounted Turret in Chapter 2 Season 7 was a popular weapon, though it was limited to its vicinity. Fortnite had Mounted Turrets that were placeable, like traps, in prior seasons but they were ultimately vaulted. However, last season's iteration was perfect because it was powerful, but very limited in range.

The weapon was absent this season, which drew the ire of many Fortnite players. However, there was a way for them to get it back: donating their gold bars.

Fortnite players donate gold for Mounted Turrets

In the previous season, the Mounted Turrets could be found at various Satellite Dish locations. However, the first one in Chapter 2 Season 8 has been placed at Boney Burbs after players came out in droves to support the addition.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Congratulations! 🎉



Due to your Bar donations, the first Turret Station has been constructed. Head to Boney Burbs to fire away.



There are still more Turret Stations to build all over the Island. 🔧 Congratulations! 🎉



Due to your Bar donations, the first Turret Station has been constructed. Head to Boney Burbs to fire away.



There are still more Turret Stations to build all over the Island. 🔧 https://t.co/X2Hw45xZdk

Many donated their entire collection to the project, but the gross total is astonishing. Fortnite players donated over two billion gold bars over the course of a few days.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Fun fact: Over 2.4 billion Bars have been donated so far! Fun fact: Over 2.4 billion Bars have been donated so far!

Players can continue donating to include more turrets around the map. Suffice to say, there has been emphatic support for this notion.

Gold bars can be used for weapons and other in-game items, but players opted to use them to reintegrate the turret.

Fortnite gold bars are the in-match version of currency, but they can only be earned. (Image via Epic Games)

With such rousing support, turrets will continue to be incorporated into the game. Interestingly, this has left fans wondering if Fortnite will use this system to reimplement items from seasons past.

In this regard, there have been multiple requests asking for mechs, standard miniguns and other items.

The first round of donations was a massive success. This ensures that the system will stick around and influence future seasons as well.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul