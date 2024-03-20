Fortnite iOS, First Person mode, Fall Guys and Ninjago collaboration, Battle Royale in UEFN and more revealed by Epic Games

Fortnite iOS is slated to come back towards the end of 2024. Epic Games has confirmed that their iOS Store App is in development and will be rolled out this year. The long-awaited First-Person mode was also officially showcased during the State of Unreal Livestream | GDC 2024. Additionally, the Fall Guys and Ninajgo collaborations will soon become a reality.

Fall Guys was showcased during the livestream as a fully fleshed-out mode, while a character from the Ninjago franchise was showcased. While there is no timeline, Epic Games has confirmed that both are real and in development. Last but definitely not least, Battle Royale mode will be created using UEFN in 2025.

That being said, here are more of the topics at hand.

Fortnite iOS is coming soon

As showcased during the livestream, Epic Games confirmed that the app store for iOS devices will be ready this year. As such, Fortnite iOS will become available shortly after.

While the release date has not been confirmed, the year has been. Given the timeline in place, Q4 of 2024 is the likely launch window. With Chapter 6 starting in December of 2024, Fortnite iOS will likely be launched then.

First-Person mode

After months of speculation and an in-game glitch that allowed players to access the First-Person mode in Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has officially revealed it. It will be added to the Creative mode, allowing creators to offer new perspectives to users in-game. Once it has been added to the game officially, it will likely be added to the Battle Royale mode.

Fall Guys and Ninjago collaboration

Fall Guys is finally getting the collaboration that was long overdue. Players will be able to experience the Fall Guys in Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3. It will be part of the Creative mode. As for cross-capability with the actual game regarding progression, there is nothing on that front for the time being. Epic Games might share more information soon.

There is also an upcoming collaboration with Ninjago that is just beyond the horizon. Epic Games showcased a character in-game. This hints at the long-awaited collaboration kicking off soon. It could be in Chapter 5 Season 3 or towards the end of the current storyline.

Battle Royale in UEFN

One of the major announcements for the future of the Battle Royale mode is that from 2025 onward, UEFN will play a major role in the development process. Given how powerful Unreal Engine 5.4 is shaping up to be, the possibilities will be endless. Epic Games has shared a few key insights into what players can expect to see, and this is just the beginning.

