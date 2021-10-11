Fortnite Iron Man skin glitch is making players invisible in Season 8

Fortnite is a high-quality game that generally doesn't suffer from game-breaking glitches or bugs. They do experience them, as all games do, but they have a dedicated team working round the clock to fix them when they do arise. However, glitches do pop up from time to time, and players find them and take advantage of them.

A new glitch has arisen that involves the Iron Man skin from Chapter 2 Season 4 with the Nexus War. Here's how players can take advantage of it while it's still active.

nibbles @nibblesfnbr fun fact: there is an iron man skin in fortnite fun fact: there is an iron man skin in fortnite https://t.co/OrWXSDmdoD

Iron Man skin glitch in Fortnite makes players invisible

This glitch is a little bit niche and doesn't have a wide range of applications. It's limited to just the Late Game Arena Limited Time Mode for now. Late Game Arena is a very popular LTM, though, so players who have the Iron Man skin can take advantage.

Players need to equip the Tony Stark skin from the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass to enable this glitch. It works if players start the match as Tony Stark. They will also need to load into the Late Game Arena LTM.

The Late Game Arena LTM is one of the most popular in the game (Image via Epic Games)

This LTM mimics a late-game scenario with a lot of people in a very small area. The eliminations come fast and furious in this mode. Once Fortnite players get to 10 total eliminations, they can enable the glitch. Upon completing their 10th elimination, players should use the built-in emote that comes with the Tony Stark skin and suit up into Iron Man.

Also Read

HYPEX @HYPEX Season 7 & 8 are so good, but The Late Game Arena mode is the most fun I've had on Fortnite in a WHILE, especially trios! Season 7 & 8 are so good, but The Late Game Arena mode is the most fun I've had on Fortnite in a WHILE, especially trios! https://t.co/FZo2PGeSKl

This will make the player invisible to other Fortnite players and give them a huge leg up in the LTM. However, depending on when the 10th elimination is obtained, it may be too late in the game to make a difference. If players can get ten quick eliminations, then they can really take advantage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar