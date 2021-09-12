Fortnite Janky Skin: Release date, pricing, leaks, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost ending, and players are excited to transition into the new season. The new season is expected to introduce Naruto in Fortnite and some new weapons, characters, and a brand new Battle Pass.

Naruto is *confirmed* to be in the Season 8 Battle Pass. #Fortnite



(via @qCandywing) pic.twitter.com/hMG3nUUHiB — Fortnite News 👽 (@FortniteBR) September 7, 2021

New leaks have come out, and they suggest that Fortnite will soon release the Janky skin in the game. This skin is expected to come out in Season 8, and players can expect to purchase this skin from the Item Shop.

When is Janky coming to Fortnite and what will be the price of the skin?

Popular leaker ShinaBR posted earlier today that a Janky skin might be coming to the game on September 17. The leak apparently happened when one of Janky's Discord admins gave away the news.

RUMOR: The Janky outfit will apparently be released on September 17, according to one of Janky's Discord admins.



I'm not sure how much these admins actually know, but I guess they didn't say it for no reason.



(via @Luwwani & @zJuggo, Image by @SkinTrackerCom) pic.twitter.com/XQ1GGgf8RB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 11, 2021

The skin may be priced at 1200-1500 V-bucks. Players can purchase the skin and pair it with Guggimon in the matches as both are mostly seen together on their social media handles.

For the uninitiated, Janky is a popular NFT on the web. Fortnite players usually deal with unique art, and NFTs are one of the most popular ways to purchase an art piece in 2021.

What is an NFT ?

NFT stands for Non-fungible Tokens. 'Non-fungible' stands for anything unique and unreplaceable. This is a kind of crypto-currency where owners of the NFTs do not trade it with other NFTs as no two pieces of art can be the same. Instead, there is real money involved in buying and selling the NFTs.

The definition of art in this context is very varied. From the most random video on the internet to the first tweet made by a celebrity, anything can be an NFT. Furthermore, in this trade, anything can sell.

Good morning! Today is the last day to mint a @RuggedMugs at https://t.co/wJWAhVM5kh



Join the Mug Club for 0.001 ETH + ⛽️



Each of you MUGS will be able to claim a donut #NFT for free ☕️🍩



Some freshly brewed mugs below 👇 pic.twitter.com/xM7aschUGA — Rugged Mugs ☕️ (@RuggedMugs) September 12, 2021

There are many cons of a trade of this kind, but that is not stopping people from spending millions of dollars on pictures of cats and GIFs of Gucci Ghost.

Janky is one of those NFT sites that sells unique art inspired by a character that resembles a cat. This character also has an accomplice called Guggimon, an animated character and a part of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass.

Thankx mtn dewz b comin thru with da hookup🔥 If yall havnt tried dis spicy a$$ drank go cop now becuz dis shit iz limited edition 💚 #ad pic.twitter.com/hEkjE80cYf — Janky (@janky) September 9, 2021

They are both the intellectual property of Superplastic, the brand that creates more characters like these and subsequently NFTs based on these characters.

Also Read

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 should begin tomorrow after the end of the 'Operation Skyfire' live event.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar