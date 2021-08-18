Fortnite Joey location: Where to find and talk to Joey in Fortnite Season 7

Week 11 has arrived for Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7, which means the end of this season is closing in. Before that, however, there are plenty of weekly challenges to complete to earn battle stars and level up. This is the last push for players who haven't acquired everything they want from the Battle Pass. One Fortnite challenge this week is to find and talk to Joey. Here's where he can be found.

NEW WEEK 11 & 12 CHALLENGES!



AND WEEK 11 & 12 WILD WEEK CHALLENGES! pic.twitter.com/AlHHwli0CV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 17, 2021

Fortnite Week 11 challenge: Where to find Joey

Here are all of this week's challenges for Fortnite players to earn XP:

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone (1) – 15,000 XP

Catch fish at fishing holes (5) – 14,000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (1) – 30,000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake (1) – 30,000 XP

Harvest Wood (250) – 30,000 XP

Talk to Joey (1) – 30,000 XP

Travel in a Saucer (2,000) – 30,000 XP

Use the Recon Scanner to spot an Infected Wildlife or Tresspasser (1) – 30,000 XP

Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (1) – 30,000 XP

Deal damage in alien biomes (150) – 30,000 XP

Mark an Alien Parasite (1) – 30,000 XP

Dance with an Alien Parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (1) – 30,000 XP

Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite (1)

As always, the challenges this week begin with a conversation between Slone and the player. It ends when the player talks to Joey. He is always on the move, but this week, Joey can be found at either Dirty Docks or Believer Beach. Unfortunately, the two locations can't be further apart on Fortnite Island.

Joey has a trailer at Believer Beach. He can be found standing outside it if he is at the POI. If he's not there, he will likely be at his Dirty Docks residence. Joey is also considered to be an intergalactic shapeshifter, so he'll never be seen moving from one location to the other. Once he is located, players can interact with him to fulfill the challenge.

Dirty Docks, one of the POIs that Joey can be found at. (Image via Twitter/NjbyBtw)

This Fortnite challenge, and others, will go live at about 10.00 am EST.

Edited by Sabine Algur