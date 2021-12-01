Fortnite Jumpman Zone: Map Code, How to join, Jordan Challenges and more

Fortnite just officially launched their collaboration with the Jordan brand in honor of the Jordan XI Cool Grey release. Epic Games has added challenges, skins, items and an entire Creative map for players to enjoy. These are all live right now, so players can begin purchasing skins, completing trickshot challenges and more.

In order to complete any of the challenges, Fortnite players have to join the Fortnite Jumpman Zone, a brand new Creative hub. Here's how to join, how to complete the challenges and more.

Fortnite x Jumpman: joining the Creative map, challenges and more

Everything involving the Jordan collaboration in Fortnite centers around the Jumpman Zone. Players will need to enter the map to take part in the collaboration and complete challenges.

The code for this map is: 5519-3138-2454. Players can enter and play several different modes and complete different tasks related to Jordan. It's on this map that players can complete challenges for the following rewards:

180,000 total Chapter 2 Season 8 XP

Deep in the Paint Spray

Crossover style for Swish skin

Downtown style for Swish skin

Playmaker style for Hangtime skin

MPV style for Hangtime skin

The skin variations will only be available for players who purchased the skins, and they will only receive variations for the skin they buy. However, all players who participate will unlock the XP and the spray if they complete enough challenges as these rewards are totally free for everyone.

These challenges are only known when Fortnite players enter the map. Inside, the game will prompt them to complete certain tasks and challenges. Completing one is akin to completing one challenge, so players will need to complete 12 tasks inside the map to unlock all rewards, free or not.

Two skins are available in the Item Shop now (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite had this to say about their latest collaboration:

"You may remember when game recognized game in the Downtown Drop LTM, but now a new hangtime experience awaits. Enter the Jumpman Zone! To celebrate the continuation of the collaboration between Fortnite and Jordan Brand, one of Jordan’s most iconic sneakers are taking the stage in Fortnite: the Air Jordan XI Cool Grey."

These skins, items, challenges and the Creative map are all live now, so Fortnite players can begin working towards the rewards or buying one of the two brand new Jordan skins in the Item Shop.

