Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024: Start date, map code, and more

Epic Games has officially announced Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024. This in-game event has been running for a while now and brings the community together on the occasion of Ramadan. There will be challenges, quests, riddles, rewards, and a Lantern Oasis for players to explore. SypherPK Icon Series Skin is also back in the Item Shop for the occasion.

Fortnite content creator SirSANX will also be featured during Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024. Their hand-picked Locker Bundle will be listed in the Item Shop later during the in-game event. That being said, here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024.

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024 returns to brighten your days

The in-game event is already live. It started on March 10, 2024, at 12 pm Eastern Time and will run until April 10, 2024, at 12 pm Eastern Time. Players will have a month's time to check out the in-game event and make the most of it.

As with all in-game events, a special Creative island has been created for the occasion. There are various challenges such as Arena, Setting the Dining Table, Find the Falcon, Kastha Parkour, and more for players to immerse themselves in. Based on official information, these challenges will be unlocked one by one over the course of the in-game event.

Players will have to check back every now and then to see what new tasks are there for them to undertake. On that note, Setting the Dining Table will reward you with experience points. Lastly, the island code for the in-game event is 5629-9147-3382. The map is currently live and you can access it for the duration of the in-game event.

Noorah and Anwar Outfit

Noorah and Anwar will be featured in the Item Shop soon (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

As part of Fortnite Lantern Fest 2024, two new Fortnite Outfits/Skins will be introduced to the Item Shop as well. They will each feature their own LEGO Style and have individual Back Blings. They will be part of the Radiant Moon Set and will be released in the Item Shop sometime later during the in-game event.

There is no information available at the moment regarding the cost of these cosmetics. Epic Games will likely provide an update via their social media channels when they are added to the game.

