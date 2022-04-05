Fortnite Lantern Trials 2022: Start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite Lantern Fest 2022 will be held inside the game, and players can unlock the rewards by taking part in the challenges. The Lantern Fest is a celebration of the holy month of Ramadan and will run inside the game for the entire month of April.

The streets on the island will be laden with lanterns, and players can use these lanterns to win unique rewards. Lantern Fest 2022 will be filled with multiple challenges and rewards for players celebrating this festive mood in April.

Read on to learn how to participate and earn the rewards in-game at Lantern Fest 2022.

Start date, rewards and cosmetics in Lantern Fest 2022 and Lantern Trails in Fortnite Chapter 3

Lantern Fest 2022 is already live, and players have to capture pictures with the lanterns on the island and submit them with the hashtag #Lantography2022 on Twitter. Players whose photographs are selected by the authorities will receive the Cameo Needs Loot! Emoticon. Lantography 2022 ends on April 8, 2022.

Lantern Trails are also a part of these celebrations on the island. Lantern Trails include multiple challenges that players have to complete to unlock rewards in the game. Below are all the Latern Trials quests that loopers will have to finish in the Battle Royale mode:

Eliminations with an IO Titan Tank

Deal damage to enemies

Reach top 7 in Duos

Survive in the Storm

Reach top 6 in Squads

The challenges are pretty straightforward, and Fortnite players will be able to complete them quickly. However, they might require the assistance of their friends to complete the Duos and Squad challenges.

Epic Games have not yet revealed the rewards for completing the Lantern Trials. Players can expect wraps, umbrellas, or other cosmetics related to the theme. They might soon update their blog on Fortnite Lantern Trials with all the rewards.

Epic Games has announced a special bundle called the Power Shong Locker Bundle. The bundle was designed in collaboration with Middle Eastern content creator Power Shong, popularly known as SHoNgxBong.

Loopers will find the Shadow Ops skin inside the bundle, along with other exciting cosmetics. It will be released in the Item Shop on April 19 at 1 PM GMT.

