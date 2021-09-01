Fortnite leak reveals new Sand location on the map for Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 is right around the corner, and loopers are looking forward to this upcoming season. The leaks suggest it will be huge with multiple collaborations and new locations on the map.

A recent leak suggests that a new sand location is coming to Fortnite in Season 8. The leak was posted by popular Fortnite insider iFireMonkey on Twitter. The picture appears to be of a new loading screen, and the desert look with dunes and Egyptian artwork is pretty relevant from it.

This is not the first time that leaks have surfaced, which shows that something related to Egypt is coming to the next season of Fortnite. Last month multiple leakers claimed that Chapter 2, Season 8 of Fortnite, will have something to do with Egypt, so players can expect skins to be connected to this theme.

If we’re getting EGYPTIAN theme next season, Epic please give us these please🙏 pic.twitter.com/TaLgZtj9X5 — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 18, 2021

The loading screen also has shadows of players holding on to umbrellas in the sky, reminiscent of the gliders that Fortnite players often use in the game. However, many have also proposed that this loading screen might spell a different collaboration for the title.

New loading screen might mean Mad Max and Fortnite collaboration

While the Egyptian theme of aliens and pyramids might be a more believable conclusion, many have suggested that the leaked loading screen is a tease of an upcoming Mad Max collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

New Madmax-like Loading Screen pic.twitter.com/tw3m4Oepuf — Racoco • Fortnite Leaks 🛸👽 (@rac0c0) August 31, 2021

The post-apocalyptic movie franchise might be the next hype that loopers have to get ready for. A Mad Max collaboration does not seem unlikely with several different films that have already made it to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is all set to welcome anime collaborations like Naruto and Dragon Ball Z. The current season has already seen multiple DC and Marvel characters join the show along with Will Smith in his Bad Boy attire, but there is a lot more to come.

