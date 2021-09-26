Fortnite leak reveals skins that will react to the time in-game

Fortnite Season 8 might have a lot ongoing on the island, but there is much more left for the players to discover as Season 9 is still far off. Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube are en route to the island's center, and their plans do not seem to be friendly. While players try and figure out what is going on with the island, they also have a 100 tier Battle Pass to unlock.

Apart from the skins in the Battle Pass, Fortnite has loads of new skins every week in the item shop. There are new leaks that suggest Epic Games is going to release reactive skins in the game.

Players have seen reactive camos before in Fortnite, and they are very prevalent in the community.

Fortnite leaker posts concepts of reactive skins coming soon to Fortnite Season 8

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex has posted some concepts for future skins in the game and revealed that they might be reactive skins. The idea will be similar to the "inversion" contrails that are already in the game.

HYPEX @HYPEX This skin that was shown in Epic's official survey might be reactive to day & night, similar to the "Inversion" Contrail! This skin that was shown in Epic's official survey might be reactive to day & night, similar to the "Inversion" Contrail! https://t.co/MVCYvXFomd

Inversion contrail was released in Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite. It was available in the season's Battle Pass, and players could unlock it by using Battle Stars. This wrap could change color according to the time on the island.

After its release, this contrail became one of the absolute favorites among Fortnite players. There were three forms, and the brightness of the wrap also changed with the time on the island.

The name of the new skin is not known now, but two forms have been leaked. Players can expect this skin to change the color of its clothes and the custom pickaxe that will be released with the skin.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



A new Survey recently got posted that showcased ~65 upcoming skins/variants in Fortnite. Thanks @MattyFNLeaks for DMing me about this



https://t.co/LUJUcNzVuh

Other leakers have also posted about multiple new skins coming into the game. Some of them are themed skins, and players might see the addition of anime skins in Fortnite. This also encourages Fortnite players about the rumored upcoming Naruto skin in Season 8.

