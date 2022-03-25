Fortnite leak shows new teleportation device arriving in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is live and players are exploring all the new items that have been added to the game in the new season. While there is a ton of new stuff, there is a lot more to come. Dataminers are hard at work to leak the upcoming content in Season 3.

A new leak has surfaced that provides the possibility of teleportation in the Battle Royale mode. Teleportation is nothing new in the game as players have enjoyed quite a few seasons of rifts on the island. However, the leaks suggest that the upcoming teleporation will take place with the help of an unconfirmed device.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory Or it is some file reference for a teleporter that teleports us to the blimps, otherwise.. hmm. Or it is some file reference for a teleporter that teleports us to the blimps, otherwise.. hmm.

Season 3 will see an all-out war between the Imagined Order and the Seven to decide control over the island. However, this war might lead to both sides developing their equipment which the teleporation device might be a part of.

New teleportation device leaked for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

A Fortnite leaker who goes by the Twitter handle @EgyptianLeaker has posted a screen grab of the game files which have the code name "MoonTeleporter." Based on the leaks, this is a code name for an upcoming teleportation device and will send players to a region with low gravity.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker There's an upcoming item/thing codenamed "MoonTeleporter", it's probably something that teleports you to a place with low gravity There's an upcoming item/thing codenamed "MoonTeleporter", it's probably something that teleports you to a place with low gravity https://t.co/F7lIJaYdmS

The "TeleportIn" and "TeleportOut" codes sound like actions that players will be able to perform with this upcoming device in the game. Since the code name is "MoonTeleporter" and the moon has a lower gravity, there is a chance players will be able to go to another space body in the Fortnite universe. This is currently speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed.

The leak has also prompted the community into wondering if these codes relate to an upcoming collaboration with Marvel's Moonknight. The series is scheduled to release later this month and it won't be surprising if Epic Games decides to bring the character to the Item Shop.

Chapter 3 Season 2 still has a long way to go and players will have to wait a bit longer to find out the mystery behind the new teleporter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul