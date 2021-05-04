Fortnite leaks hint at the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle returning in Season 6

More Fortnite leaks continue to pour in today as the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle are set to return for Season 6.

As the day continues, leaks are coming out every minute with more collaborations, events, and weapons for in-game use. The latest addition to Season 6 will be the tactical Shotgun Infantry Rifle, as they will soon be unvaulted. The news came straight from the Fortnite game and was quickly taken down after it was put up.

Luckily several people saw it and were able to share it all across Twitter.

Fortnite - Unvaulted Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle

Sometime today, Fortnite accidentally displayed an image of the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle, marking their return to Fortnite very soon. The image did not show any sort of date or event in which these weapons will return. However, if an image is already promoting their return, it is safe to assume they will be returning in the next update, if not in a few weeks.

Epic accidentally just added this image and put it into the news feed with the caption "we reintroduced tac shotguns and infantry rifles"! Expect these weapons to return soon! pic.twitter.com/bs9YCu9Omb — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) May 3, 2021

Players throughout Twitter even began making fun of Fortnite for a moment, teasing how they should have done this a long time ago. A lot of players were not fans of the new primal weapons or makeshift weapons. Both the Tactical Shotgun and Infantry Rifle are strong weapons, so it is safe to assume players will be going wild with the return of both weapons. Hopefully, it will even calm down the hate some players have for the weapons that are currently in the game, to begin with.

OH LESSS GOOOOOOOOO — Alexis Martinez (@Second6ixGod) May 3, 2021

Regardless, it’s also possible that these weapons will run for a limited time. As with other content that Fortnite brings back, these sorts of items are usually only around for a few weeks before being vaulted again.

