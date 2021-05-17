Fortnite Leaks reveal new Beyonce ‘Single Ladies’ emote coming to the game next

Fortnite leaks suggest that a new emote might be coming to the game pretty soon. Data miners took to their social media handles to reveal the news.

The recent Epic vs Apple lawsuit revealed significant documents to the public. Data miners used this opportunity to extract significant amounts of information. Recently, it was revealed that players might see R&B star Beyoncé in the game soon.

Let's see what the dataminers have uncovered about the collaboration between Fortnite and Beyoncé.

Fortnite Season 6: Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" emote in the game

Fortnite has been collaborating with popular cultural icons for several years. The popular battle royale segment has used these collaborations to reach out to players by conducting various events and offering event-specific cosmetics and in-game items.

It was recently revealed that Grammy Winner Beyoncé could be a part of Fortnite. While Fortnite players anticipate that the popular R&B star will make her appearance as a NPC and her cosmetic will be available, recent leaks reveal that Epic Games is planning to introduce her Grammy winning song “Single Ladies” as an Icon emote.

A ‘Single Ladies’ by Beyoncé emote could release in the future. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/EGhiStwPvb — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 3, 2021

Epic has introduced several Icon emotes in the game. These emotes are available in the Item Shop in exchange for V-Bucks and have been quite popular among players. Fortnite previously released several Icon emotes and some of them were derived from the music industry.

The Blinding Lights emote was introduced in Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 2 and was available for 500 V-Bucks. The iconic emote was inspired from The Weeknd’s popular song “Blinding Lights”. Psy’s iconic song, "Gangnam Style", which became a global sensation, was also added as an Icon emote in Fortnite. The Icon emote was available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

Beyoncé's song "Single Ladies" might become an ICON emote in the future! (via @Guille_GAG) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Apart from this, Fortnite players showed immense interest in other emotes as well. Since these emotes cost around 500 V-Bucks, it is expected that the “Single Ladies” emote which is expected to come to Fortnite will also be available for the same amount.

There hasn’t been any confirmation yet from Epic Games regarding the Beyoncé emote. Players are hopeful to see this emote in Fortnite, however, there are no exact dates of release available.

Beyoncé is one of the most popular artists in the world and she has established herself as a pop culture icon from the music industry. The collaboration between Beyoncé and Epic Games will be beneficial for Fortnite as players will invest in getting her Icon emote from the Item Shop.