Fortnite leaks suggest new Fishstick Skin in development for Chapter 5 Season 2

The latest Fortnite leaks suggest that a new Fishstick Skin is currently in development for Chapter 5 Season 2. The information was brought to light by leaker/data miner FN_Assist and shared by FNBRbuzz. The skin in question will be a new variant of Fishstick, which already has numerous iterations of itself in-game.

The new skin is currently codenamed "ExcellentBass" in the game files. This is a placeholder and is subject to change at Epic Games' discretion. Although there is no visual representation of the upcoming Fishstick skin, there is a good idea of what it could look like, thanks to Epic Games itself.

Fortnite leaks predict new Fishstick Skin to be Greek mythology-themed

It goes without saying that with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek mythology-themed, everything added will follow the same, including the upcoming Fishstick Skin. Given that Epic Games added a statue of Fishstick holding a trident, it was assumed this would become skin.

Sadly, without any details to go on, this was eventually labeled as speculation. However, with data-mined information available, the Fishstick statue may be the actual design used for the upcoming skin. A few modifications could be carried out in the final version, but that's yet to be seen.

Given how popular Fishstick has remained over the course of the storyline, the new skin will be a welcome addition. That said, the skin is not the only thing being worked on, according to Fortnite leaks.

Fishstick NPC in development for Chapter 5 Season 2

While the new Fishstick Skin is creating hype, it appears Epic Games has more planned than just cosmetics for the Fortnite Item Shop. Based on FN_Assist's leaks that were shared by FNBRbuzz, a new NPC is also in development.

It is hypothesized that the new NPC will be related to Poseidon. Perhaps a lackey or an NPC boss of some sort. The community is also hopeful that a new Named Location or Landmark resembling Atlantis could be added when this NPC debuts in-game.

That being said, more information about this will be needed before something concrete can be put forth. While there is information coming from Fortnite leaks based on data mining, it is not enough to showcase how the NPC could look, act, or function in-game. More could be revealed in the near future.

