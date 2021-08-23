Fortnite map leak has fans excited for return of Chapter 1 location

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is fast approaching closure, and fans cannot wait for Season 8 to take over. There are multiple leaks about the upcoming season, and it seems like massive things are waiting for loopers in Season 8.

While the Rick and Morty skins were the talk of the town in Season 7, Naruto has been leaked to be arriving at the Fortnite island next season. While there are many fan concepts about next season's theme, the community believes the popular Netflix show, Stranger Things, will play a massive part in the development of the arc. The Sideways mechanic leaked to be coming next season might change Fortnite forever.

However, a new leak suggests a beloved Chapter 1 location is going to make a comeback next season. FortTory leaked a few images on Twitter that indicate Tilted Towers might allegedly return to Fortnite in Season 8.

Ya'll remembered we lined up the Runes with Tilted Towers back in Chapter 1?



well, the second image is a monitor texture from the IO.



Love these type of Details/Easter Eggs. pic.twitter.com/HblUiAh7cq — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

The above post shows the symbolic representation (runes) of the Titled Towers present on the screen of an IO monitor. Based on the leaks, this might hint towards a return of the fan-favorite location to Fortnite next season.

Will Tilted Towers return with Kevin the Cube in Fortnite?

Tilted Towers was first added to Chapter 1 Season 2, and since then, it has seen a lot of transition. By Season 4, it was destroyed by a meteor and rebuilt in Season 5.

However, a week later, it was again destroyed by Kevin the Cube. After that, the location never made it out of Chapter 1 in its original form. It was constantly changing, and in Chapter 2 Season 5, it was combined with Salty Springs and named Salty Towers.

The Cube Returns: Relevant to Season 7 and the start of Season 8, it’s said that Kevin the Cube will return at the end of Season 7, controlled by a queen-like character that will allegedly play a big role in Fortnite Chapter 3. pic.twitter.com/wjSCRQ62OJ — Collie Dokly Leaks, News&Concept (@CollieDokly) August 17, 2021

There are multiple leaks about Kevin the Cube returning in Season 8, and there might be a chance Fortnite players might see the return of the original Titled Tower location in the Battle Royale.

