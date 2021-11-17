Fortnite map leak reveals the entire map will turn into 'nothing' soon

Fortnite leakers have revealed a ton of information related to the upcoming events in Chapter 2 Season 8, following the release of patch 18.40. The live event is certainly closer than ever, and players are excited to witness the showdown between the IO and the Cube Queen.

From the looks of it, the upcoming live event codenamed Guava will be one of the most devastating events in Fortnite's history. Leakers have discovered an empty version of the map in the files, and here's what might cause this.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might end with a nuke event

Leaks surrounding the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event have discovered that a fort will be constructed on the island soon. The new POI will be located near the Redacted bunker that Dr. Slone recently opened.

Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the Guava fort contains nuke missiles.

From the looks of it, Dr. Slone might be planning to counter the Cube Queen with nuke missiles. It is self-evident that this is a hazardous idea and a single error can destroy the entire island.

It is worth noting that the loading screen for the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event has been leaked as well. It is called the Chapter 2 Finale.

What could lead to an empty Fortnite map?

It is safe to assume that the empty Fortnite map in the files is either for the live event or Epic Games is testing a new idea for Creative.

However, several theories suggest that the map will turn into 'nothing' for the live event. Epic Games' latest post regarding the 18.40 patch claims that the island is destabilizing. Similar wording was previously used by the developers when Chapter 1 was nearing its end.

HYPEX, on Twitter, has confirmed that Chapter 3 of Fortnite will begin on December 7.

Before the arrival of the new Chapter, the Cube corruption will spread on the entire map. Soon after, a new Black Hole event will take place and Fortnite will shut down for two days yet again.

It won't be a surprise if massive destruction takes place before the emergence of the Black Hole. Hence, Fortnite might have added an empty map in the files to showcase the aftermath of the live event.

