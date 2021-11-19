Fortnite Mechs are already broken within a day of being added to the game

Fortnite recently reintroduced Mechs, the controversial vehicle that many consider to be overpowered. It has been in the game for just a single day, but it seems that those issues have not stopped. Now, they're giving players what appears to be a totally unfair advantage.

Many players looked forward to the return of Mechs, but it's doubtful anyone expected them to be as broken as they are. It's unclear whether or not this will change in the future, but for now, Mechs may just give Fortnite players a huge leg up on the competition.

Mechs have returned to Fortnite, but are still overpowered

There are two main features (one of which is undoubtedly a glitch) that are contributing to the "Mechs are broken" theory. The first is actually a significant advantage for players and can carry players to a high placement if the storm circles play along.

Mechs are able to walk completely under deep water, and don't appear to need to leave the water. Depending on the circle, Fortnite players could find a Mech, head to the deepest body of water around (the oceans at Believer Beach and Coral Castle are the best) and jump into the water and hide.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD Mechs are FINALLY back in Fortnite!



I can’t wait to play! Mechs are FINALLY back in Fortnite!I can’t wait to play!

If the storm circles work to their favor, they could outlast nearly everyone by just staying underwater. They'd be difficult to see and nearly impossible to shoot at. It's not exactly pay-to-win, since Mechs are free, but it's certainly a find-to-win part of the game right now.

Mechs returned as part of the War Effort and were paid for by players. (Image via Epic Games)

The second issue is a glitch that will likely be fixed sooner or later. If done properly, players will hold their gun upwards towards the sky, but still be able to fire straight at their crosshairs. This doesn't provide much of an advantage, but it's a reason why Mechs need to be fixed.

FaZe Clan @FaZeClan



Hopefully they're at least visible this time Mechs are officially back in Fortnite 🤦‍♂️Hopefully they're at least visible this time @Mongraal Mechs are officially back in Fortnite 🤦‍♂️Hopefully they're at least visible this time @Mongraal https://t.co/ve2XsZX2vX

ALSO READ Article Continues below

FortniteStatus has not yet stated that they're even aware of these issues. The first issue may just be an advantage to having a Mech, one that Fortnite intended. The second will eventually be patched, but it evidently isn't causing many issues and isn't a priority for Epic Games at the moment.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider