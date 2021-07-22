Fortnite Mothership will now bring back locations from the old map, suggests new leak

Ever since the beginning of Fortnite Season 7, gamers have shown immense curiosity in UFOs and the Alien Mothership that hovered above the island. To offer a smooth transition to the Alien-themed season, Epic has introduced UFOs towards the end of Season 6.

Season 7 started off with a bang with loads of alien activities and abductions by the UFOs. However, the mysterious Alien Mothership garnered much of the attention.

Eventually, loopers were able to visit the Mothership by being abducted by special UFOs. It was revealed that the interior of the Mothership contains several old POIs. This has sparked speculation that the island will be getting some old POIs in the near future.

Fortnite Season 7: Alien Mothership might bring back Rift Zones in the game

It has been revealed that Epic is planning to bring back the Rift Zones to Fortnite. Gamers will remember that the Rift Zones were created by the Visitor's Rift Beacons.

The developers plan to do something similar this time. Evidently, the only way to do it is with the help of the Alien Motherhip. It is speculated that the Mothership will shoot strong beams to the island and Rift Zones will be created.

Apart from the creation of Rift Zones in Fortnite Season 7, it has been revealed that gamers will able to disguise themselves into various components using the Prop Disguise item. It has been recently revealed that there are limited items which gamers can change themselves into with the help of the Prop Disguise item.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks also revealed that following the creation of the Rift Zones, gamers will be able to teleport themselves and the POIs will have a region of low-gravity.

Epic are bringing back the idea of Rift Zones, The Mothership is planned create these zones (probably with a beam):



- Low Gravity

- Prop Disguise (Like Season X but limited to the props in the right pic thanks to @gameshed_, prop gun is not limited)

- Rift/Teleport

- Ice Slide pic.twitter.com/Xnx6LX1GsR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

It has also been reported that there will be an ice-slide following the creation of the Rift Zones.

It is speculated that the Rift Zones created by the Alien Mothership will bring back the POIs that were featured in Fortnite once upon a time. Data miners have not been able to reveal which POIs will be returning to the island.

I have no idea where or how these will appear, all i know is that they appear in THAT order and not all at once.. I'll let y'all know later!



Remember that this COULD change due to the 17.21 update next week. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2021

While some gamers in the community are placing their bets on the old Rift Zones, others have their choices locked towards newer POIs.

As of now, Epic is yet to reveal anything officially. Gamers will have to wait patiently before the developers give the green signal for this speculation to come true.

