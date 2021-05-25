Fortnite: New leaks suggest Bella Poarch's 'Build a B*tch' is set to arrive as an Icon series emote

Fortnite could be getting a brand new Icon Series-emote based on Bella Poarch's dance moves from her "Build a B*tch" music video.

.@bellapoarch's "Build A Bitch" debuts at No. 58 on this week's #Hot100.



It's her first career entry on the chart. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 24, 2021

The music video, which premiered on May 14th, has already managed to gather more than 98 million views on Bella Poarch's YouTube channel.

Aside from Bella Poarch herself, the music video features a bunch of celebrities from various fields. The celebrities who were featured in the "Build a B*tch" music video include:

Bella Poarch

Valkyrae

Mia Khalifa

Dina

Larray

ZHC

Rakhim

Bretman Rock

Sub Urban

Considering the massive popularity of Bella Poarch's music video, the release of an icon series emote based on her dance moves in Fortnite is very likely.

With notable Fortnite data miners like iFireMonkey and Hypex further confirming the presence of new strings in the core game files of update 16.50, it seems to be only a matter of time before the emote's in-game release.

New Strings:



Build Up

I'm not built for you. Dance moves by Bella Poarch.

Something Went Wrong — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 25, 2021

Bella Poarch's icon series emote leaked for Fortnite

Based on various leaks that have surfaced online since the release of update 16.50 in Fortnite, players are set to receive a new icon series emote that depicts Bella Poarch's dance moves from the "Build a B*tch" music video.

ICYMI: Bella Poach will get her own emote soon and its most likely related to her new song:



- "I'm not built for you. Dance moves by Bella Poarch." — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Although various data miners have confirmed the presence of related strings in the game files, there has been no official revelation from Epic Games regarding the same.

Bella Poarch, also known as Kyla Denaire Tylor, is a Filipino-American singer and social media personality. Boasting over 2.8 million subscribers on YouTube, she is also an extremely popular figure on TikTok and Instagram.

BUILD A BITCH MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!😈😈😈https://t.co/7Pn9kF5AOv pic.twitter.com/l6SKWzGUXB — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) May 14, 2021

Considering the various collaborations that Epic Games has been a part of to boost Fortnite, featuring Bella's dance moves in the game could be a beneficial move for the developers.

However, the release of the new Icon Series emote remains a mystery as Epic Games is yet to reveal the details.

Given that Bella's music video has been gaining massive popularity in the community, Epic Games probably would want to cash in on the hype surrounding "Build a B*tch."

An encrypted #Fortnite Icon Series emote featuring TikToker @bellapoarch will be released soon! pic.twitter.com/yi9E3vtSaQ — harley leak (@NotBober) May 25, 2021

This further suggests that Fortnite players might be able to get their hands on the upcoming Bella Poarch-themed Icon Series emote before the end of this week. However, until and unless Epic Games comes forward with an official statement, it remains impossible to determine the release date of the new emote.