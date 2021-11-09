Fortnite new update today (9th November): Combat Pistol, new XP challenges, gameplay changes, and more

Fortnite has released a second update for the v18.30 content drop, and it is now live in the game. Players can explore new punchcard challenges to earn more XP and rank up quickly in the Battle Pass. Furthermore, a new pistol has been added to Fortnite. There are also some gameplay changes that players can explore on the island.
Season 8 is in a transformative stage as the island is going through some major map changes. The Cube Queen, who sits atop the new Convergence POI, is soon going to lay waste to the island and spread the corruption until nothing is left to be saved.
New weapon in Fortnite: Combat Pistol
After the Icy Grappler, the Combat Pistol is now out, and players will be able to equip this weapon by picking it up from floor loot or from chests. Furthermore, the Combat Pistol can also be found by killing the Caretaker in Season 8.
The Combat Pistol is available in five different rarities all the way up to legendary, with the damage per second increasing from 23 to 28 in the legendary variant. Furthermore, normal pistols now stand vaulted in Fortnite Season 8.
New NPC 'Shadow Ops' in Fortnite Season 8
The new NPC, Shadow Ops and her punchcard challenges are now live for Season 8.
Players can head over to the NPC on the island to accept her quests and complete her challenges. These will award players with tons of rank XP that will help in ranking up their Battle Pass progression.
The Shadow Ops NPC is located in Lazy Lake, and players can pin the character on the map during the start of a match by going to the quest menu and selecting the NPC.
More gameplay changes in Fortnite's latest update
Two major gameplay updates have been made with the recent update. The Sideways Rifle's behavior has changed, and players will now notice that the overheating or supercharged state of the rifle happens quicker, and the condition lasts longer than before. This is a significant nerf to one of the best weapons of the season.
Lastly, Cube Flopper has been vaulted from competitive playlists, but there is hope it might return later this season.