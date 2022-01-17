Fortnite officially confirms the return of Tilted Towers (& unofficially marks the death of servers)

Fortnite players have been anxiously awaiting the return of Tilted Towers. The most popular POI from Chapter 1 has been absent for a long time, but that absence's days are numbered. Leakers had speculated about the return of Tilted for a while. They expected it to arrive on January 18 or 25. Epic Games has officially confirmed it to be the former date.

With just one more night standing between players and the return of Tilted Towers, many are expecting serious server outages. During WinterFest 2021, the game experienced one of the worst outages it has ever had. Players are certainly not excited about that possibility.

Tilted Towers confirmed to return but might crash Fortnite servers

Today, Epic Games officially confirmed that the leakers were correct with a rather vague tweet. The words "Tilted Towers" are absent, but there's no denying what the tweet means.

Fortnite @FortniteGame One more sleep 🏙️ One more sleep 🏙️

FortniteStatus took it a step further and confirmed that the v19.10 update would bring Tilted back, saying in a tweet:

"Where we droppin? The v19.10 update is scheduled for release on January 18. Downtime will begin at 04.00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before."

It's safe to say that players are excited about this.

An iconic POI is finally returning.

According to at least one player, adding another big POI is always a good choice.

The update is huge, and it's also going to bring back a ton of players. The servers are good, but they're not perfect. Many players anticipate an outage that could rival last month's devastating issues.

v19.10 will be one of the most anticipated updates in the game's history, making the likely server issues even more frustrating. Players have waited so long for Tilted and may not be able to play there tomorrow.

Once the update goes live tomorrow morning, almost any player who's physically able will be online and dropping into Tilted Towers. That's enough to make even the best servers suffer. Fortnite's been known to suffer in the past.

Epic Games likely knows this, too. They'll have teams dedicated to monitoring the Fortnite servers and fixing any issues that may arise. Hopefully, that's enough to keep everyone playing.

