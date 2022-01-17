×
Fortnite officially confirms the return of Tilted Towers (& unofficially marks the death of servers)

Tilted Towers will melt tomorrow (Image via Epic Games)
Zachary Roberts
ANALYST
Modified Jan 17, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Fortnite players have been anxiously awaiting the return of Tilted Towers. The most popular POI from Chapter 1 has been absent for a long time, but that absence's days are numbered. Leakers had speculated about the return of Tilted for a while. They expected it to arrive on January 18 or 25. Epic Games has officially confirmed it to be the former date.

Tilted Towers tomorrow.. https://t.co/t4jMmqGZ81

With just one more night standing between players and the return of Tilted Towers, many are expecting serious server outages. During WinterFest 2021, the game experienced one of the worst outages it has ever had. Players are certainly not excited about that possibility.

Tilted Towers confirmed to return but might crash Fortnite servers

Today, Epic Games officially confirmed that the leakers were correct with a rather vague tweet. The words "Tilted Towers" are absent, but there's no denying what the tweet means.

One more sleep 🏙️

FortniteStatus took it a step further and confirmed that the v19.10 update would bring Tilted back, saying in a tweet:

"Where we droppin? The v19.10 update is scheduled for release on January 18. Downtime will begin at 04.00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes before."
@FortniteGame LETS GOOOOO

It's safe to say that players are excited about this.

@FortniteGame TILTED TOWERS WOW

An iconic POI is finally returning.

Tilted Towers be back bby https://t.co/eEJ0EHZVXs

According to at least one player, adding another big POI is always a good choice.

OG Tilted Towers had 35 Chests, so if that's still the same it can even be split in duos without fighting. More dropspots is always so good. twitter.com/FortniteGame/s…

The update is huge, and it's also going to bring back a ton of players. The servers are good, but they're not perfect. Many players anticipate an outage that could rival last month's devastating issues.

epic's servers taking their finishing blow the day we get the tilted towers update: twitter.com/FortniteStatus… https://t.co/3DCJpKpswN

v19.10 will be one of the most anticipated updates in the game's history, making the likely server issues even more frustrating. Players have waited so long for Tilted and may not be able to play there tomorrow.

@FN_Assist @FortniteGame The servers tomorrow https://t.co/r487R0ZXz8

Once the update goes live tomorrow morning, almost any player who's physically able will be online and dropping into Tilted Towers. That's enough to make even the best servers suffer. Fortnite's been known to suffer in the past.

Server issues are fairly likely tomorrow (Image via Epic Games)
Epic Games likely knows this, too. They'll have teams dedicated to monitoring the Fortnite servers and fixing any issues that may arise. Hopefully, that's enough to keep everyone playing.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
