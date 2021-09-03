Fortnite Operation Sky Fire Season 7 live event revealed: Free rewards, event details and more

Fortnite has officially revealed the title for their end-of-season live event. Chapter 2 Season 7 will conclude with Operation Sky Fire. Epic Games has officially set the Fortnite Season 7 live event date for September 12 at 4 pm EST.

For Fortnite, Operation Sky Fire represents the final climax of what has been one of the biggest and most eventful seasons in Fortnite history.

Fortnite Operation Sky Fire details

Regarding the ultimate conclusion to Fortnite Season 7, Epic Games said:

"With the Mothership’s sights set on the Imagined Order’s secret base at Corny Complex, Slone has hatched a plan to end the Invasion once and for all. You’ve answered her calls, worked as an undercover agent for the IO - now it’s time to infiltrate The Last Reality and put a stop to the Alien’s occupation,"

As usual, the event playlist will open 30 minutes before the event, and Fortnite recommends loading the game up an hour early. They've also recommended wearing a good skin as players will literally invade the mothership with the IO.

According to iFireMonkey, players should also complete all the challenges and use all the battle stars they intend to prior to the Fortnite Season 7 live event. That will be the last opportunity to unlock any Chapter 2 Season 7 battle pass rewards. Gold bars should also be spent before the event.

Complete ANY remaining Epic Quests and exchange your Battle Stars for the rewards you desire before Operation: Sky Fire begins. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2021

According to Epic Games, unused battle stars and alien artifacts will be automatically applied to the first available rewards and the players will redeem them, so choosing the rewards they want is important.

Fortnite Superman and his Quests will no longer be available upon the live event. Image via Epic Games

Additionally, Superman's Quests need to be completed prior to the Fortnite Season 7 live event, or the unlockable styles and other cosmetics will not be awarded. Challenges that are outside the battle pass, such as the LeBron James and Vox Hunter Quests, will carry over to the next season and won't expire at the Fortnite Season 7 live event.

For content creators and players looking to relive the moments of Operation Sky Fire - note that replays for the event will not be available. Please take appropriate steps to record and archive your experience to share with everyone. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2021

This will be the only time this event occurs, so players who want to experience it or share it with their audiences will need to make those preparations beforehand. Fortnite Operation Sky Fire is set to be one of the biggest events in Fortnite history.

Edited by Ashish Yadav